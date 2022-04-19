‘Australia is a great friend’: Scott Morrison defends Pacific strategy after China-Solomons deal

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Solomon Islands knows Australia is a "great friend" as he defended his government's response over the Pacific Island nation's security deal with China, which Labor has labelled a significant policy failure.





Australia has raised concerns and disappointment at the signing of the deal,

While campaigning in south-east Queensland on Wednesday, Anthony Albanese joined Labor's foreign affairs spokesperson Penny Wong in labelling the deal a "massive foreign policy failure on the prime minister's watch".

"Australia needs to do more than step up with the slogan in the Pacific, it needs to step up with real engagement, deep engagement, with our Pacific island neighbours," he said.

Speaking in the ultra-marginal seat of Boothby in Adelaide, Mr Morrison defended the government's response to what is a "serious issue", saying it works "respectfully" with Pacific Island nations.

He said he has spent "an enormous amount of timing working with all the Pacific leaders" in recent years due to the real risk of "China seeking to interfere within our region" being exposed.

"One of the things we strongly agree on in how we handle the issue within our Pacific family, we are siblings - there's no children and adults in that relationship.

"We treat Pacific family as siblings and as family. Our view is we don't go around stomping around telling leaders in Pacific islands what they should and shouldn't do. You work with them respectfully and carefully."

The prime minister said Australia will continue to work respectfully with Solomon Islands.

"All the way through, we work respectfully with these countries, and they know that Australia is a great friend. Australia remains their first port of call because we have Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers on the ground right now."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Marise Payne also said criticism of the government doesn't recognise the "the sovereign decisions that governments make for themselves".

"It also doesn't recognise the strength and the engagement that Australia has made through the Pacific step up," Senator Payne told the ABC.

"We are looking at very serious geostrategic challenges in our region."

Australia's Foreign Minister, Marise Payne. Source: AAP

Labor has questioned the government's decision to send Zed Seselja, Australia's minister for international development and the Pacific,

"This deal between China and the Solomons was foreshadowed, foreshadowed last August, the government was warned. Yet, only in recent days did the government bother to send a junior person across to the Solomons," Mr Albanese said.

Mr Morrison said this was the "right calibrated way to address this issue with the prime minister".

"The judgement was made not to engage in a more - at a foreign minister-level engagement, to ensure that Australia’s views were communicated very clearly and very respectfully and that has been done. And this is an ongoing issue."

Mr Morrison said he also sent senior members of the government's national security officials team to Solomon Islands, along with other Pacific nations.

“I’m personally engaging with these leaders, constantly, and ensuring that we talk through the challenges that they have, particularly during the pandemic. We were the country that stepped up most for our Pacific family and reminded other large countries in the world about the needs in the Pacific.”

The prime minister said Labor has been "very passive" when it comes to the risk presented by China in the Pacific region.

It comes after Labor foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said a Chinese security agreement with a nation 1,600 kilometres from Cairns has made the region less secure.

"This is the worst foreign policy blunder in the Pacific that Australia has seen since the end of World War Two," Senator Wong told the ABC on Wednesday morning.

"On Scott Morrison's watch, our region has become less secure and the risks that Australia faces have become much greater.

"The government should have acted sooner. We live in a world where the strategic circumstances we face are riskier and more uncertain than in any time since the end of World War II."

Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Despite repeated assertions from Solomon Islands that Australia remains its security partner of choice, Senator Wong said the pact with China has demonstrated Canberra is no longer the go-to for Honiara.

"What this deal signifies is that Australia is no longer for the Solomon Islands a nation to whom they turn to meet their challenges in every instance," she said.

Earlier, the foreign minister expressed her deep disappointment in the signing of the security agreement when it was announced by China on Tuesday night.

Senator Payne said Australia remains concerned about the lack of transparency regarding the agreement.

"This has not been agreed in an open and transparent way - not being consulted, for example, across the region," she said.

"Security issues have been dealt with in a Pacific-wide manner, that's the traditional approach for these issues, and that's why some Pacific partners have also raised concerns."