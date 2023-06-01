Australia

Australia 'not aware' of fresh FBI investigation into Julian Assange

The attorney-general was not contacted by US authorities in relation to a new investigation by the FBI into WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.

A man with his fist raise standing on a balcony.

US authorities are reportedly trying to gather new evidence against Julian Assange. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • US federal agents have reportedly contacted a novelist about his time working on Julian Assange's autobiography.
  • Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he wasn't aware of the new probe.
  • It comes after Stella Assange pleaded for an end to her husband's detention in an address to the National Press Club.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus was not contacted about a new FBI probe into WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.

United States authorities are reportedly trying to gather new evidence against Mr Assange, and have requested to interview novelist Andrew O'Hagan about his previous work as a ghostwriter on the Australian's autobiography.

Asked if he was aware of a new investigation, Mr Dreyfus said he was not until he read reports about it on Thursday morning.
"Our position has been very clear for a long time now that this matter has gone on for too long, and that remains our position," he told ABC Radio.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that it's brought to an end."

Last month,
Stella Assange addressed the National Press Club
, where she pleaded for an end to her husband's detention, as he awaits extradition to the US to face espionage charges.

The Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group met with ambassador Caroline Kennedy at the US Embassy in Canberra last month to advocate for his release.
Share
1 min read
Published 1 June 2023 11:40am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A graphic showing a person wearing a hat and backpack, and an immigration stamp.

Australian visa changes for 2023-24

Immigration

People walking through arrivals at an airport.

Thinking of working in the UK? The rules for Australians are changing

Australia

A man with long hair singing in a car on a stage

Australia's Voyager through to Eurovision grand final - how did they get into the contest?

Arts

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

Tuberculosis

'A ticking bomb': This illness is now killing more people than COVID-19 or AIDS

World

A composite image of a domestic cat and a view of Double Bay harbour

The purr-fect job: This Sydney family is hiring a full-time nanny for their cat

Australia

Graphic showing (eft to right) Donald Trump, Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden superimposed over a plummeting stock market board.

A US debt default would be 'like setting off a nuclear weapon'. Here's how it could hit Australia

Politics

Children holding large presents walking up the front lawn of a house towards a letterbox with balloons on it and a girl with her mum waiting for the guests.

How much would you spend on a present for your child's classmate's birthday?

Life