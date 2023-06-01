Australia 'not aware' of fresh FBI investigation into Julian Assange

Key Points US federal agents have reportedly contacted a novelist about his time working on Julian Assange's autobiography.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he wasn't aware of the new probe.

It comes after Stella Assange pleaded for an end to her husband's detention in an address to the National Press Club.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus was not contacted about a new FBI probe into WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.





United States authorities are reportedly trying to gather new evidence against Mr Assange, and have requested to interview novelist Andrew O'Hagan about his previous work as a ghostwriter on the Australian's autobiography.





Asked if he was aware of a new investigation, Mr Dreyfus said he was not until he read reports about it on Thursday morning.



"Our position has been very clear for a long time now that this matter has gone on for too long, and that remains our position," he told ABC Radio.





"We're doing everything we can to make sure that it's brought to an end."





Last month, Stella Assange addressed the National Press Club , where she pleaded for an end to her husband's detention, as he awaits extradition to the US to face espionage charges.



