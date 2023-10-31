Australia opts out of 2034 World Cup bid, paving way for Saudi Arabia to host

Key Points Football Australia will not bid for the country to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Saudi Arabia is tipped to host the tournament, with the support of the Asian Football Confederation and Indonesia.

Australia will attempt to secure hosting rights for cups closer to home, building on the Matildas' momentum.

Football Australia won't bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, clearing the way for Saudi Arabia to host the tournament.





Australia hoped to secure the event after co-hosting this year's groundbreaking Women's World Cup with New Zealand, reaching over 2 billion viewers worldwide.



However, hopes were dashed when Saudi Arabia was backed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as Australia's neighbour Indonesia.





"We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and - having taken all factors into consideration - we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition," Football Australia said in a statement on Tuesday.



Football Australia sets sights on women's tournaments

Football Australia instead reiterated its interest in hosting the Women's Asian Cup in 2026 and the 2029 Club World Cup, capitalising on this year's Matildas fever .





"Instead, we believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women's international competition in the world, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026," FA said, referencing a tournament Saudi Arabia has also bid on.



"Achieving this - following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games - would represent a truly golden decade for Australian football."





FA said that would be "underpinned by the opportunity for our men's and women's teams to compete at major tournaments" - both World Cups, Asian Cups, Olympics and under-20 World Cups.



How did Saudi Arabia become the front runner to host in 2034?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino opened up the bids for the 2034 tournament on 5 October, giving countries from Asia and Oceania 25 days to prepare their pitch.





Within minutes, the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser Al Misehal said the "time was right" for the country to host.



Australia was hopeful when Indonesia's football association flagged interest in a joint bid, before they opted to back Saudi Arabia.



In the weeks since, a growing bloc of over 100 FIFA member associations has expressed its support for Saudi Arabia's bid, including Japan, Uzbekistan and India.





While the Japan Football Association aims to host the World Cup by 2050, executive Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said Asia needed to "get united and make a single bid".





Last time Australia attempted to host a men's world cup, the $46 million bid to host the 2022 tournament received just one vote of support.



Only Asia or Oceania could bid for 2034 after FIFA accepted only one candidate for 2030: a six-country bid spread across three confederations: Europe, Africa and South America.



