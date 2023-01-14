Australia

Australia out of 'naughty corner' in relationship with PNG, Anthony Albanese says

Further talks are planned to deepen bilateral engagement after Anthony Albanese's two-day visit to Papua New Guinea. Australia will support a female leadership program in PNG, with talks planned on a possible PNG-based team in the NRL.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wearing a traditional headdress during a welcome ceremony in Wewak, Papua New Guinea.

Anthony Albanese attends a welcome ceremony in Wewak during his visit to Papua New Guinea earlier this week. He is the first Australian leader to visit the country since 2018. Source: AAP / Prime Minister's Office/Anthony Albanese

KEY POINTS
  • Anthony Albanese says Australia's foreign aid budget for PNG is "good for Australia's national interest".
  • PNG and Australia have agreed to a bilateral security treaty.
  • There will be an expansion of a program allowing people in PNG to work in Australia's agriculture and care sectors.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says boosting aid ties with Papua New Guinea is in the national interest after Australia was left in the "naughty corner" under the coalition government.

It comes as the federal opposition says it is disappointing a security deal with PNG was not signed during the prime minister's two-day visit.

Anthony Albanese wrapped up the PNG trip on Friday afternoon - the first for a prime minister since 2018 - getting an agreement to finalise talks on a security pact by the end of April.
READ MORE

Why Anthony Albanese is on a 'charm offensive' in the Pacific

Mr Albanese said he "hoped to have a signing in June".

Liberal frontbencher Simon Birmingham said while the engagement with PNG was welcome, it was "disappointing" the treaty was not signed on the visit.

But after returning to Australia, Mr Albanese said his government has been busy repairing relationships since winning the election.

"We were in a position where we were just in the naughty corner, unable to engage in the region," Mr Albanese said on Saturday.

"You can't engage in our region without being concerned about climate change and taking action. That's what we've done."

Mr Albanese said Australia had a national interest in an aid program that lifts the living standards of people in the region.

"That is good humanitarian policy, but it's also good for Australia's national interest," Mr Albanese said.

Australia's official estimated aid budget is about $500 million for 2022-23.
PNG PM James Marape and Australian PM Anthony Albanese meet players before the Rugby League match between the Australian Prime Minister's XIII and the Papua New Guinea Orchids at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in September 2022.
The leaders of PNG and Australia greet rugby league players before a game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane in September 2022. The possibility of a PNG-based team in the NRL will be the subject of future talks. Source: AAP / Darren England
Mr Albanese said it was important healthcare and education in PNG was in the best position.

The former coalition government began work on the security treaty in 2020 with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic and Economic Partnership.

The fourth pillar of that partnership was a bilateral security treaty which would not only address defence issues but "other common interests, including crisis and disaster management, enhanced information sharing, strengthened border management, transnational crime, cyber security and land, air and maritime security".

"While it's disappointing that treaty is not being signed on this visit, I look forward to it being signed in the coming months," Senator Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide on Friday.

"We have to make sure we work as comprehensively as possible with these regional partners."

Australia is PNG's largest trade and investment partner and provides the biggest share of development assistance.
READ MORE

The Pacific Islander seasonal workers helping rebuild Lismore after devastating floods

During the trip, PNG backed Australia's bid to host the COP31 climate summit in 2026 and Mr Albanese supported a push to scale up the number of skilled and non- skilled PNG workers taking up jobs in such areas as agriculture and the care sector.

As well, a five-year program was agreed to enable more PNG women to take up leadership roles including getting elected to parliament.

Further talks are planned on law and order and policing issues, biosecurity improvements and trade, as well as a possible PNG-based team in the National Rugby League.

Mr Albanese said his PNG counterpart was very enthusiastic for an NRL team.

"I know people in Queensland and NSW are passionate about their rugby league," he said on Saturday.

"But let me tell you this, that the equivalent is the passion that is felt here in Australia for badminton compared with the passion that PNG people hold for rugby league."

Mr Albanese was urged during the trip to do more to tackle climate change, with the Pacific region seen as the frontline in terms of catastrophic damage from more frequent and intense weather events.
Share
4 min read
Published 14 January 2023 at 4:51pm, updated an hour ago at 4:55pm
Source: AAP
Tags
World

Recommended for you

From hallucinogenic spinach to contaminated salad: here's why there's alarm over these veggies

Australia

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

What could happen with Russia and Ukraine in 2023 and how could it impact Australia?

World

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

Craig was stranded at Melbourne airport after being kicked off a flight. More than a week on, he's still stuck

Australia

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life