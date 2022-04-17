Australia receives assurances from Solomon Islands on Chinese military base concerns

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia would continue its defence cooperation with Solomon Islands, even if the Pacific nation pursues the completion of a current draft security agreement with China.





"But there is also a concern that there has been a lack of transparency in relation to this agreement and that it is something that should be discussed in a broader Pacific Island Forum context itself," she told the ABC on the Insiders program.

"Australia would support that discussion. Other countries have called for it as well."

A leaked draft of the Solomon Islands-China deal prompted fears last month among officials in Australia and New Zealand that it could open the door to a greater Chinese military presence in the Pacific.

The leaked draft agreement states that the Solomon Islands can "request China to send police, armed police, military personnel and other law enforcement and armed forces" to the country.

It also states that China's government has the option to potentially "make ship visits, to carry out logistical replenishment in, and have stopover and transition in Solomon Islands".

Ms Payne said Australia has raised its concerns through bilateral talks with leaders in the Solomon Islands.

She said assurances were offered by Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare that his government has no intention of allowing the installation of a Chinese military base under the proposed security deal with China.

"I think they are very important assurances," Ms Payne said.

She said bilateral talks have occurred involving herself, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Pacific Minister Zed Seselja.

"We have been engaged in bilateral security work with the Solomon Islands work for a long time," she said.

Senator Payne said the talks came under the bilateral security treaty between the Solomon Islands and Australia - and backed by New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea - which went to the country at the end of last year to offer support in dealing with the unrest that occurred at that time.

In November, there were

the Solomons, ignited by the government's decision to recognise China over Taiwan.

"Overwhelmingly, we believe that the Pacific family is best placed as responders to security issues in the Pacific region," Ms Payne said.