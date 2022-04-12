Australia records 38 COVID-19 deaths as Victoria looks to scrap isolation and vaccine rules

Australia recorded another 38 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday while Victoria's household close contact rules and vaccination requirements could soon be scrapped as it experiences the peak of the Omicron variant.





Victoria recorded 12 fatalities and 11 people died in NSW. Six people died with COVID-19 in Queensland and there were another six deaths in South Australia. Western Australia recorded three historical deaths dating back to last Wednesday.

The death figures are a sharp rise from Monday's numbers, where five people died with the virus around the country.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said with the state's COVID-19 numbers stabilising, restrictions could be eased within weeks.

"To have less rules while the case numbers are going up? That's probably not a smart thing to do," Mr Andrews said on Tuesday.

"But once they start to come off, which we think will be quite soon, we will have those options available to us."

Mr Andrews flagged that isolation rules for household close contacts, QR codes, and vaccination requirements in venues could be among the changes.

Victoria's health department has also confirmed changes to close contact isolation rules for airline staff.

From Tuesday, air transport service workers including pilots, crew, airport security and baggage handlers will be exempt from close contact isolation.

That means workers who have no symptoms and return negative rapid antigen tests (RATs) can attend work.

Staff will need to take RATs for five days and will be obliged to continue to follow isolation rules while not at work.

If they develop symptoms or test positive on a RAT, the exemption no longer applies.

NSW

for close contact airline staff on Monday.

The decision to allow asymptomatic COVID-19 close contacts to return to work comes as travellers continue to face long lines at Melbourne Airport.

The airport's chief executive Lyell Strambi told the ABC that recent days have brought the airport's busiest period since before the pandemic, thanks to the return of the Australian Grand Prix and the Easter school holidays.

He said close contact isolation rules were contributing to staff shortages and delays.

"The people who work at the airport really do want to do the right thing," he said on Tuesday morning.

"They're doing the best they can. It is going to take some time to come out of this."

COVID-19 numbers breakdown

There were 15,334 new COVID-19 cases in NSW, with 1,584 hospitalisations and 70 people in intensive care.

Victoria recorded 10,293 COVID-19 cases with 376 people in hospital and 19 in intensive care.

In Queensland, 7,882 people tested positive for COVID-19, while 572 are hospitalised. There are 16 people in intensive care.

There are 6,348 people in Western Australia who tested positive for the virus. The state recorded that 236 people are in hospital, eight of those in intensive care.

In South Australia, 4,401 people contracted COVID-19, with 232 of those in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

In Tasmania, 2,050 cases have been reported, with 55 people in hospital and three in intensive care.