Politics

Australia slaps sanction on Iran's morality police, paramilitary group following death of Mahsa Amini

The federal government is taking action against Iran's Morality Police and others after the death in custody in September of Mahsa Amini sparked mass protests.

Women wearing hijabs holding flags of Iran.

Protesters at the Women Life Freedom protest in solidarity with citizens of Iran outside Parliament House in Canberra on 28 November. Protests erupted in Iran and around the world after 22-year-old Mahsa 'Jina' Amini died in custody. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

KEY POINTS
  • The federal government-imposed sanctions target Iran and Russia.
  • In total, the sanctions will apply to 13 individuals and two entities.
  • Iran's foreign ministry has rejected Western criticism of rights abuses.
Australia will impose targeted sanctions on Iran over human rights violations following the death of Mahsa 'Jina' Amini who was arrested for not wearing a hijab.

Iran's foreign ministry has rejected Western criticism of rights abuses during a government crackdown on the protestors as meddling in Iran's internal affairs and in violation of international law.
READ MORE

Nos is a vocal critic of Iran's regime. She fears Iranian agents have targeted her in Australia for it

Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday announced Australia will impose human rights sanctions on Iran's Morality Police, the Basij Resistance Force - a paramilitary group - and six Iranian individuals involved in the violent crackdown on the protesters.

Australia has also announced it will impose human rights sanctions on seven Russian individuals involved in the attempted assassination of former
opposition leader Alexei Navalny
.

As well, the government has joined international efforts to place financial sanctions on three Iranians and a business related to the design, development and supply of drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.
READ MORE

Iran's execution of anti-government protester condemned by Australia, rights groups

They include three Iranian generals - Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Saeed Aghajani and Amir Ali Hajizadeh - and the aerospace company Shahed Aviation Industries.

"Australia stands with the people of Ukraine and with the people of Iran," Senator Wong said in a joint statement with Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts.

"We employ every strategy at our disposal towards upholding human rights - ranging from dialogue and diplomacy to sanctions - consistent with our values and our interests."

In total, the
Magnitsky-style sanctions
announced on Saturday will apply to 13 individuals and two entities.

The protests in Iran potentially pose one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Share
2 min read
Published 10 December 2022 at 11:20am, updated 25 minutes ago at 11:26am
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

The sale of paracetamol could soon be restricted. This is 'scaring' chronic pain sufferers

Australia

Queensland is re-introducing COVID-19 rules amid a surge in cases. Will other states follow?

Australia

These flags have been spotted all around the world and it's moving people to tears. Here's why

World

Face mask summer? What Australia's new COVID wave means

COVID-19

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration

10 things you probably don’t know about Qatar

World

Why this video of an Australian bringing the Aboriginal flag to the World Cup in Qatar has gone viral

Indigenous

Why the world's smartest people will move to Canada over Australia

Immigration