World

Australian Cate Blanchett is among the Oscar nominees. Who else made the list?

The sci-fi hit Everything Everywhere All at Once leads Oscar nominations while Cate Blanchett has been nominated for best actress.

A woman conducts an orchestra.

This image released by Focus Features shows Cate Blanchett in a scene from Tár. Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features/AP

Key Points
  • Australia's Cate Blanchett portrays a manipulative orchestra conductor in Tár.
  • A range of nationalities is represented on the 2023 Academy Awards acting list, with nominations for performers from several countries.
  • Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh was also nominated for her starring role in Everything Everywhere.
Dimension-hopping adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once has topped the list of films nominated for this year's Academy Awards as voters chose several crowd-pleasing hits to compete for the best picture prize.

Everything Everywhere, a science-fiction movie about an exasperated woman trying to finish her taxes, landed 11 nominations, including best picture and four acting nods.

Australian Cate Blanchett was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of a manipulative orchestra conductor in Tár, as was Michelle Yeoh for her starring role in Everything Everywhere.
READ MORE

Cate Blanchett was the only Australian winner at the Golden Globes. She wasn't there to collect her trophy

Acting nominees also included Austin Butler for his portrayal of rock legend Elvis Presley, and Colin Farrell, who starred as a farmer obsessed with restoring a friendship in Banshees.

Other films vying for best picture include Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, two of the northern hemisphere summer's biggest blockbusters, also made the cut alongside Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tar, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking and All Quiet on the Western Front.
Actors on stage announcing Oscar nominees
British actor Rizwan Ahmed (L) and US actress Allison Williams announce the nominees for Actress in a Leading Role during the 95th Academy Awards nominations announcement at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on 24 January, 2023. Source: Getty / Valerie Macon
Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a 12 March ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network.

The Oscars and other entertainment awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube.

Last year's Academy Awards show,
when Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before winning best acto
r, drew about 15.4 million TV viewers, the second-smallest audience ever.
READ MORE

Half a century on, Academy finally apologises to Indigenous star for historic Oscars abuse

A range of nationalities is represented on the 2023 acting list, with nominations for performers from Australia, Cuba, Ireland and Malaysia - along with the United Kingdom and the United States.

Ireland is particularly well-represented and accounts for a quarter of all 20 acting nominations - with nods for Kerry Condon, Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin) plus Paul Mescal (in the coming-of-age drama Aftersun).

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10,000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Share
2 min read
Published 25 January 2023 at 7:51am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Sam suffered for years because of this household feature. Here’s his warning to others

Australia

Why 40,000 people will descend on this tiny Australian town in 2023

Australia

A $3,300 fine and a cancelled visa: Traveller deported over undeclared meat, cheese

Australia

Did Greta Thunberg and a pizza box lead Andrew Tate to Romanian police? Authorities deny it

World

What you need to know about XBB.1.5, the 'extra bad boy' Omicron subvariant

Australia

The AI revolution is upon us. These are the jobs at risk and in demand

World

Why is the name of McDonald's new menu item so divisive?

Australia

These are the finalists for the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Australia