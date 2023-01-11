Cate Blanchett was the only Australian winner at the Golden Globes. She wasn't there to collect her trophy

KEY POINTS Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans and dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin have landed the top movie awards.

Australian actor Cate Blanchett won best actress for her role in Tar.

Blanchett was one of a number of winners who did not make the ceremony.

Cate Blanchett won best actress for Tar, becoming Australia's sole trophy winner at the 80th annual awards show.





The actress was unable to accept the award in person because she is filming in the United Kingdom.



From left to right: Tony Kushner, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Gabriel LaBelle, Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Kristie Macosko Krieger, pose with the Best Motion Picture Drama award for The Fabelmans. Source: AAP / Sipa USA/Sipa USA The Fabelmans, a coming-of-age story based on Spielberg's teen years, was named best movie drama while Banshees of Inisherin, the story of feuding friends on an Irish island, won best movie musical or comedy.





The awards are likely to give both movies a boost on the road to the Academy Awards in March.





Kevin Costner, who took out best performance by an actor in a television drama series for his role in Yellowstone, was also unable to attend because he was unable to drive to Beverly Hills from his home in Santa Barbara due to the heavy rain and floods that have hit California.





Blanchett was not the only winner unable to attend due to work commitments, Amanda Seyfried, who starred in the made-for-TV motion picture, The Dropout, was unable to accept her award in person.





She took to Instagram to thank the team who worked on the show with her and said she was busy working on a musical, which was why she was unable to attend.





Zendaya, who won for her role in TV series Euphoria was also absent.



Blanchett's win on Tuesday followed losses for fellow Australians Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Baz Luhrmann and Elizabeth Debicki.





Luhrmann was up for best director for Elvis but lost to Spielberg for The Fabelmans, which along with Elvis was vying with sci-fi blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water for the evening's top honour.





However, Elvis claimed a best actor win for star Austin Butler.





"I'm in this room with all my heroes. I can't believe I'm here," Butler said while accepting the award.





Veteran actor Michelle Yeoh also took a top movie award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, beating Robbie for her role in Babylon.





"Hollywood was a dream come true until I came here," the actor, of Malaysian descent, said, noting that she was called a "minority" and asked if she could speak English early in her career.





Colin Farrell, who won lead actor in a movie musical or comedy for his work in the dark Irish comedy Banshees of Inisherin, thanked his fellow cast members, including Jenny the Donkey.





Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.



