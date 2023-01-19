Australian detained in China hit with another 'deeply troubling' verdict delay

KEY POINTS: Authorities in China have further delayed the verdict of detained Australian Yang Hengjun's trial.

The Australian government says it is continuing to raise the issue of his detention with China’s government.

It comes as Dr Yang released a statement on the fourth anniversary of his detention.

Another delay in the verdict for Australian writer Yang Hengjun has been met with deep disappointment by supporters and the government.





Dr Yang has been detained in China for four years on espionage charges, with a verdict delayed for a seventh time — until April.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia is "deeply troubled by the ongoing delays in his case".





"Our thoughts are with Dr Yang and his family," she said.





"The Australian government has called for basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be afforded to Dr Yang, in accordance with international norms and China's legal obligations."



Yang Henjun was arrested at Guangzhou airport on 19 January 2019 while he was in the process of trying to visit a sick family member. Source: Twitter Senator Wong said the government will continue to advocate for Dr Yang's wellbeing at the highest level and provide consular assistance to him and his family.





The opposition has added its voice to concerns, with foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham saying the case's uncertainty and delays are "unacceptable and unjust".





"During this difficult time our thoughts remain with Dr Yang and his family," he said.





"While reports have noted that Dr Yang was allowed a consular visit, the opposition remains deeply concerned for Dr Yang's welfare as well as his limitations on access to legal representation."





The case against the writer has never been publicly disclosed and his trial was held in secret in May 2021.





Dr Yang has denied working as a spy and his supporters have described it as political persecution over his human rights stance.



In recent comments to friends and family, seen by SBS News, Dr Yang maintained he was innocent and said he remained confident despite having been behind bars for four years.





"Four years have disappeared since I was put in this dungeon," he said. "Four years is a long time. I came, I suffered, I thought. But I have not been conquered."







He said the support he has received has bolstered him, adding that he is still hoping for release and fully intends to continue his work.









"It has made me feel sunshine here...I expect to get out of here and be able to continue my work. My case is not just about me. It is about the rule of law."





Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian has said his government could not intervene in cases that were before the courts.





A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Australia should not interfere with China's judicial system regarding the delay of a verdict for Dr Yang.





"Chinese judiciary has tried cases strictly in accordance with the law, fully protected the legitimate rights of the parties concerned, and fully respected and protected the consular rights of the Australian side, such as visitation," Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing.





