Penny Wong raised the issue of Australians detained in China in historic talks. Why were they imprisoned?

Australia’s relationship with China is showing signs of improvement after years of tension, with the latest diplomatic overtures triggering hope for the release of two long-detained Australians.





Journalist Cheng Lei and author Yang Hengjun , both Chinese-born Australians, have been detained in China under secretive conditions for more than two and three years respectively.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday in what was widely seen as a thawing of diplomatic tensions between Australia and China.





They discussed trade issues, human rights and Australians detained in China as well as world rules and norms that underpin global and regional security and prosperity.





"We have different views about how our political system should operate and we have different interests but we need to seek to manage those differences," Senator Wong said.





The pair also fielded opportunities for further talks, with Senator Wong suggesting a "more structured dialogue" including meetings of trade and economic ministers.





Senator Wong was invited to celebrate 50 years of bilateral ties between the two nations, and the visit saw her become Australia’s first foreign minister since 2018 to make the trip.



Cheng Lei pictured with partner Nick Coyle. In an interview with SBS News this week, Ms Cheng's partner Nick Coyle spoke of the toll the situation had taken on the couple’s two children, but expressed hope that improving bilateral relations could see the Australian and Chinese governments work together to bring an end to his partner’s ordeal.





“The kids have been out without their mum for this will be the third Christmas. So that's obviously a really distressing situation for kids,” he said.





“Clearly, the focus of [Penny Wong’s] trip is on the 50 years of bilateral relations, and that should be celebrated and rightly so. But, you know, Senator Wong has raised this case a number of times with her Chinese counterparts as has the PM [Prime Minister Anthony Albanese]. And so with improving bilateral relations, and more frequent contact, hopefully, the solution can be found,” he said.





“I think finding a solution, an expeditious and compassionate solution, is a good outcome for everyone.”





Feng Chongyi, a China studies professor at the University of Technology, Sydney and a friend of imprisoned activist Dr Yang, also expressed optimism over Senator Wong’s visit.



“I'm happy to see this new development and hopeful that she can do something to bring my friend, Yang Hengjun, back from China,” Associate Professor Feng told SBS News.





In a press conference on Tuesday, Senator Wong said the Australian government would continue to push for Ms Cheng and Dr Yang to be reunited with their families, as well as seek more regular consular visits.





"Unless people wish me to, I don't normally speak about whom I speak to from the families of people detained, for obvious reasons. It's a matter for them if they wish to make that public,” she said.





“We will continue to press for both consular access, which is important, but also for [Yang Hengjun] and Cheng Lei to be reunited with their families."



Who is Cheng Lei?

Journalist Cheng Lei was detained in China in August 2020, while working as a news anchor for the Chinese government's English TV channel CGTN.





The 47-year-old was formally arrested in February 2021 "on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets overseas”, according to a statement by then-foreign minister Marise Payne.



In this file photo, Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei attends a public event in Beijing on 12 August, 2020. Credit: AAP The former TV anchor faced a closed trial in Beijing on 31 March, but is yet to learn the outcome.





During her detention, Ms Cheng has not been able to speak to her two children, partner, or any other relatives.





"Personally, I have sympathy to her family, her kids, and her relatives that are facing such a difficult situation," China’s ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian told the ABC's 7.30 program in September.



"I've been trying to see if I can help, as ambassador, to facilitate a possible, much easier access, either between her and her relatives or the Australian embassies, based on humanitarian considerations."





The International Federation of Journalists has described Ms Cheng’s detention as being "without cause or reason".



Who is Yang Hengjun?

Yang Hengjun is an Australian author and blogger born in China’s Hubei province in 1965 who has been accused of espionage by the Chinese government and could face a sentence ranging from three years in prison to death.





He has denied working as a spy for Australia or the United States.





Dr Yang was detained at Guangzhou Airport in January 2019 following a flight from New York, with Chinese authorities charging him in 2021 with endangering national security by joining or accepting a mission from an unidentified espionage organisation.





Dr Yang claimed he was subjected to torture and hundreds of hours of interrogations during his detention, and in a letter to family ahead of his trial in 2021, said he would face “suffering and torture with resilience”.



China's foreign ministry has previously said “judicial authorities handled the case in strict accordance with the law, (and) fully protected Yang Hengjun's litigation rights”.





Dr Feng accused China of using Dr Yang for “hostage diplomacy”.



Yang Hengjun and his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang. Source: Supplied “The most horrible things actually took place back in early 2019, the first sixth months, he was seriously tortured for a confession to establish the case. We all know the trumped-up case against him, that's why we call it a part of the Chinese hostage diplomacy,” he told SBS News.





Dr Yang’s health has “deteriorated greatly” as he approaches nearly four years in detention, Dr Feng said.



