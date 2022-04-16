A new COVID-19 sub-variant has been detected in Victorian wastewater as more than 46,000 were reported across the country.
Australian health officials detect new Omicron COVID sub-variants BA.4 or BA.5 in Melbourne wastewater
The new BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron variant - which has already been documented in South Africa, the UK and Denmark - has been detected in wastewater in Victoria.
Members of the public are tested for COVID-19 at a testing centre in Melbourne on 18 March 2022. Source: AAP / AAP
Advertisement
Victorian health authorities are monitoring the new BA.4 or BA.5 Omicron variant after samples were confirmed in a Tullamarine catchment, north of Melbourne.
The sub-variant has been recently detected in a small number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Denmark, the UK and Germany.
"There is no cause for alarm with the emergence of the new sub-variants," WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said this week in a statement.
"We are not yet observing a major spike in cases, hospitalisations or deaths."
It came as some 46,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Australia on Friday.
The national daily figure could be higher as ACT Health did not report theterritory's case numbers.
There were at least 34 COVID-19 deaths in Australia, while some 2982 people arein hospital with the virus.
The sub-variant has been recently detected in a small number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Denmark, the UK and Germany.
The World Health Organisation says there are currently no known significant epidemiological differences between the new Omicron strain and the more dominant BA.2 strain.
"There is no cause for alarm with the emergence of the new sub-variants," WHO regional director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said this week in a statement.
"We are not yet observing a major spike in cases, hospitalisations or deaths."
It came as some 46,693 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Australia on Friday.
The national daily figure could be higher as ACT Health did not report theterritory's case numbers.
There were at least 34 COVID-19 deaths in Australia, while some 2982 people arein hospital with the virus.
SHARE
1 min read
Published 16 April 2022 at 11:04am, updated 27 minutes ago at 11:26am
Source: AAP,SBS