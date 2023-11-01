Australians among hundreds evacuating Gaza, as refugee camp struck again

Key Points Civilian evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal on Wednesday.

Some 20 Australians had crossed the border according to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

More than 60 Australians are still trapped in Gaza.

A first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal on Wednesday while Israeli forces bombed the Palestinian enclave from land, sea and air anew as they pressed their offensive against Hamas militants.





According to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade 20 Australians had crossed the border as of around 6 am AEDT, but more than 60 were still trapped in Gaza.





Some 34 Australians were named on a spreadsheet of 500 foreign nationals who were approved to leave via the Rafah crossing published by Palestinian authorities, Nine newspapers reported.



Palestinians cross to the Egyptian side of the border crossing with the Gaza Strip Wednesday. Source: AP / Hatem Ali Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts said he was relieved Australians had been able to cross the border.





"They were met by Australian consular officials who are on the ground in Egypt who were able to provide assistance with ongoing travel arrangements," he told ABC TV on Thursday.





He said there were 65 Australians still stuck in Gaza and that they were being provided with consular assistance.



"We are continuing to push for them to be able to make that passage across the Rafah crossing as soon as possible," he said.





"We know this is an incredibly distressing time for Australians in Gaza and their families, and we are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels."





Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was working with other countries to ensure the passage can open for stranded citizens to leave Gaza and for aid to come through.





"It's very distressing that there are people still in there, so we're continuing ... to press for more people to be able to get through that crossing and to get to safety," he told ABC Radio.



"We're obviously monitoring that very closely, and doing whatever we can with our international partners to get more people out."





A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the government was helping 88 people in Gaza, which included Australians and their family members.





"We understand the situation is extremely distressing for them and their loved ones," the spokesperson said.





The department said it had been in contact with people about departure options, including the "possibility of the opening of the Rafah border on 1 November".





Watt said there were still more than 15,000 Australians in nearby Lebanon and reiterated warnings for people to leave due to fears the conflict could spread to other Middle East nations. He said there were no plans for further repatriation flights from Lebanon.



Refugee camp struck again

Another blast shook Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp , on Wednesday, a day after Palestinian health officials said an Israeli air strike killed about 50 people and wounded 150 there. Israel said it had killed a Hamas commander in Tuesday's attack.





"Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the United Nations Human Rights account wrote on X.





"It is a massacre," said one witness at the scene of what other witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in the Fallujah district of the large camp in the urban sprawl of north Gaza.





The Israeli military later issued a statement saying its fighter jets had struck a Hamas command and control complex in Jabalia "based on precise intelligence", killing the head of the Islamist group's anti-tank missile unit, Muhammad A'sar.





"Hamas deliberately builds its terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians," the statement said.



Dr Fathi Abu al-Hassan, a US passport holder, described hellish conditions inside Gaza without water, food or shelter.





"We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people," he said while waiting to cross into Egypt.





"If this happened in any other country... even in the desert, (people) will combine together to (help) us," he said.



The evacuees included at least 320 foreign passport holders and dozens of severely injured Gazans, three Egyptian sources and a Palestinian official said, the first beneficiaries of the deal brokered between Egypt, Israel and Hamas.





A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over the course of about two weeks, adding that Al Arish airport would be made available to fly people out. Diplomats said initial foreign national evacuees were expected to travel by road to Cairo and fly out from there.



A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings that were targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Source: AAP / Abed Khaled/AP

'Winter is coming'

Despite the breakthrough on the humanitarian front, Israeli war planes, naval boats and artillery pounded Gaza throughout the night, inflicting scores more casualties among the civilian population, Palestinian residents said.





Hospitals struggled to cope amid shutdowns forced by shortages in fuel, which Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys take into the shattered enclave citing concern it would be diverted to Hamas fighters.





Medical student Ezzedine Lulu, working at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, filmed himself walking through corridors filled with sleeping children sheltering from the bombardment.



"I can heal the wounds, I can stop the bleeding, I cannot heal the cold of these children's bodies. I see them shaking while they are sleeping, they have nothing to cover themselves with. Winter is coming ... Stop the inhumanity," he said.





Israel sent ground forces into Hamas-ruled Gaza late last week after weeks of air and artillery strikes in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Islamist group into southern Israel on 7 October.





Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas. But the civilian death toll in densely populated Gaza and desperate humanitarian conditions have caused concern across the world as food, fuel, drinking water and medicine run short.



Who is evacuating Gaza?

Nahed Abu Taeema, director of the Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip, told Reuters 19 critically injured patients from his hospital would be among the 81 being evacuated to Egypt.





"Those require advanced surgeries that can't be done here because of the lack of capabilities, especially women and children," said Abu Taeema.



Hamas's shock rampage through southern Israeli towns and kibbutzes near Gaza on 7 October killed about 300 soldiers and 1,100 civilians, Israel says.





The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since then.

