Australia

Australians are losing millions in a 'scamdemic'. This specialist squad could fix that

The federal government has assembled a crack team of scam-busting experts to target investment swindlers that are costing Australians millions of dollars.

A person sits in front of a computer screen.

The investment scam unit will work to shut down swindles before Australians are targeted. Source: AAP / EPA

Key Points
  • The National Anti-Scams Centre includes experts from the government, law enforcement and private sector.
  • It will target investment cons responsible for around half of the $1 billion in total losses each year.
  • The centre was launched on 1 July and will operate for six months.
The first specialist unit made up of experts from the government, law enforcement and private sector has been unleashed on investment scams.

The "fusion cell" units are designed to react quickly to specific swindles and squash them before fraudsters try them out on Australians.
How a multi-million dollar 'anti-scam centre' will help protect Australians from fraud

The national anti-scam centre's first unit will target investment cons, which are responsible for around half of the $1 billion in total losses each year.

The investment scam unit will operate for six months initially and report to the anti-scam centre.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said Australians lose an average of $82,000 to investment scams.
Australians lost over $3 billion to scammers in 2022. Here are five emerging scams to look out for

Mr Jones said the fight against scammers was a team effort and the partnership across government, business, and consumer organisations showed a united front.

"There is a scamdemic," he said. "No one is safe.

"The top priority of our new national anti-scams centre is to detect and disrupt scammers before they can reach Australians."

The centre, announced by the federal government in May, became operational on 1 July.
1 min read
Published 3 July 2023 8:51am
Source: AAP, SBS

