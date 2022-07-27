Australians are missing out on life-saving COVID-19 treatments. Why are people not taking them?

Elderly people from diverse communities are missing out on potentially life-saving COVID-19 treatments because they do not know the medication is available, according to some community health workers.





Veronica Nou runs a pharmacy in the suburb of St Marys in Sydney’s west and told SBS News not one of her clients had heard of antiviral drugs before she mentioned it.





“They’re generally very surprised, they have no idea that such a thing could exist,” she said.



Ms Nou is a former refugee from Cambodia and said a grassroots campaign is needed as trust was essential to deliver health messages to migrant communities.





“There needs to be a public health awareness campaign, not merely through government websites or similar channels but also through outreach to local community groups,” she said.





“Places where people have pre-existing relationship, community groups, community churches places that people already have people they can talk to or trust or hear it through word of mouth.”





She fears many in her community will end up in hospital, or with long-term effects of COVID-19, that may have been prevented with a course of antiviral medication.



The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved two antiviral drugs for use in Australia. The medicines are called Lagevrio and Paxlovid.

What do antiviral drugs do and who can get them?

Antiviral medications are available to anyone over the age of 70, or those with underlying health conditions .





The drugs can reduce the symptoms of COVID-19 by up to 80 per cent and keep people out of the already overburdened hospital system.





But awareness is critical as the medication needs to be taken within the first five days of infection to be effective.



You just think to yourself, if you had been able to get the right medication at that time, would you still be in this position? I don't think so. Veronica Nou

“It is not enough to chance the call to a pharmacy, we know we are missing people,” Ms Nou said.





“We absolutely hear of people who come in and say they had COVID last week and they’re feeling so breathless, tired and really struggling.





"You just think to yourself, if you had been able to get the right medication at that time, would you still be in this position? I don't think so.”



The federal Department of Health is encouraging older Australians to speak to their doctor now so they can quickly get a prescription, should they become infected with COVID-19.





But a lack of awareness is a problem replicated across Australia’s most diverse communities.





Dr Dong Hua runs respiratory clinics in the Sydney suburb of Fairfield, where more than 60 per cent of the population was born overseas, according to the 2021 Census.





“To be honest, my patients, if I haven’t told them about it then they probably do not know about it.”





“A lot of them are non-English speakers and the advertisements in the media and newspapers are in English.”



Dr Dong Hua works with COVID-19 positive people day in day out at respiratory clinics in Fairfield and Campbelltown. Last week the health department began running a television and social media advertising campaign focused on antivirals.





It told SBS News the campaign is currently "being translated in up to 32 languages across radio, social media and digital channels".





"A proactive media strategy supports the campaign and includes engagement with multicultural media. The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Michael Kidd, has also spoken directly with multicultural-focused media outlets," a spokesperson said in a statement.





Antiviral medications to combat COVID-19 have been available since April and the body that represents the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing the antivirals said the uptake has been lagging in Australia.





“Like with the vaccine, part of that has to do with awareness and understanding of not only the vaccines and antivirals themselves and when they're used, but also basic information about how to get access to them,” said Medicines Australia chief executive Liz de Somer.



