'Complete lack of leadership': Australia condemned as Covid hospitalisations set new record

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) has criticised the "complete lack of leadership" from politicians as COVID-19 hospitalisations set a new record high around the country.





Australia's winter wave of COVID-19 is placing pressure on health systems, with hospitalisations reaching 5,433 cases on Monday and then 5,544 cases on Tuesday, breaking the record set on 25 January of 5,390 people, Covid Live figures show.





Hospitalisations in NSW and Victoria were lower than at their peak in January but other states and territories are seeing higher numbers.





AMA vice president Dr Chris Moy said the high number of hospitalisations reflected the predictions that Omicron subvariants BA.4 and particularly BA.5 would be more infectious than previous COVID strains.





The one "glimmer of hope" was the number of people in intensive care was much lower, with 172 people in ICU on Tuesday, compared to 424 on 19 January.



Dr Moy said this reflected the general characteristics of Omicron, increased levels of vaccinations that prevent severe disease and better treatments including the use of antivirals.





"But this doesn't get away from the fact that it's an utter disaster for hospitals," he told SBS News.





He said the health system was starting from a worse position than during the January wave, as winter was already a busier time for hospitals.





"Hospitals are packed to the rafters and there's going to be some delay in care given the current circumstances," he said. "We want far greater leadership."



Dr Chris Moy. He criticised the messaging so far as being "insipid" and showing a lack of direction, given the dire state of hospitals.





"What my colleagues are going through is not being reflected in the leadership we require at both the federal and state level," he said.





"There was a far better emphasis on the public health response in January, in both words and deeds, and we are now in a far worse position."



However, Deakin University epidemiologist Professor Catherine Bennett said the rules were not that different to measures in place in January, but thought authorities did become "too quiet".





"I don't think you can move out of rules and then have nothing," she told SBS News.





Prof Bennett believes people should be given more accurate information about infection rates and how this impacts them so they can make more informed decisions.





"I think that's much more likely to get people practising safe behaviours, including wearing masks, than simply putting a rule back in place," she said.





"We do need good leadership and good information though to make that happen."





Striking the right balance

Dr Moy believes there should be a greater focus on mask mandates and working from home, and a better explanation to the population of how serious the situation is.





"We believe that what's happened, is that governments for whatever reason, made the decision that they don't want to head down this line," he said.





"I suspect there is pressure from businesses and a feeling that we 'don't want to go back' but for whatever reason, it's very strange," he said.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said businesses should decide if employees can work from home and that he was working to strike the right balance between health and the economy.





"Businesses will continue to make those decisions, they need to make them on the basis of safety. But also for some people we need to recognise that they can't work from home," Mr Albanese said last week.



Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly warned last week Australia was experiencing a significant increase in cases of BA.4 and BA.5, and businesses should consider whether to allow employers to work from home, and encouraged people to wear masks when in crowded, indoor environments.





He said forecasts suggest cases will continue to rise over the coming month.





When asked whether masks should be mandated, Health Minister Mark Butler told reporters "that is not the advice that was issued by the chief health officers".





But Dr Moy said it was hard to trust health advisers were giving their unadulterated opinion, given politicians had quickly ruled out re-introducing mask mandates.





"There is a complete lack of leadership given the seriousness of the situation at the moment," he said.





A Western Australian spokeswoman said the state's hospitals had mechanisms in place to care appropriately for all patients.





"Frontline health staff are well versed in managing Covid, as well as winter illnesses, in their hospitals," the spokeswoman said.





"All hospitals with emergency departments have processes to appropriately manage Covid-positive patients."





Queensland acting chief health officer Dr Peter Aitken told reporters on the weekend it was up to everyone to prove the modelling wrong by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing and staying home when sick.





"We can change the impact in our hospitals," he said.



Acting Queensland chief health officer Peter Aitken says people can change case numbers by doing things like wearing a mask. Source: AAP



He also pointed out the majority of people who died from Covid were older and weren't up to date with their booster doses.





"In the last five weeks, over 97 per cent of our deaths and people aged 65 plus, and two thirds of those aren't current with their boosters," he said.





"So we'd particularly asked those groups who are more vulnerable if you haven't had your booster, please go out and get it."





SBS News has also contacted other federal and state health departments for comment.





On Tuesday, 26,406 COVID-19 cases were recorded across Australia, much lower than the 150,702 cases on 13 January, although this is likely due to lower amounts of testing.





Deaths continue to hover around the same levels, with 93 recorded on 26 July, compared to 347 recorded on 1 April, and 134 deaths on 28 January.



