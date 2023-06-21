Australians shivered through a record-breaking cold snap. When will it end?

Key Points Canberra and parts of Sydney witnessed record-low June temperatures.

The cold weather will ease slightly on Thursday.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting El Niño conditions come October.

Australia's east coast has been hit with a record-breaking cold wave, confirming many people's suspicions that this winter has been colder than usual.





Weatherzone meteorologist James Rout said the cold weather had been driven by a cold front sweeping through the area and leaving clear skies and a high-pressure system.



But people can be reassured the chill will lift with a warmer winter on the horizon.





Canberra’s minimum temperature of minus 7.2C was its lowest since 2018 and the lowest for June since 1986, according to Ben Domensino, a meteorologist at Weatherzone.





Inland NSW had several June temperature records broken on Wednesday, including Bathurst, which shivered through minus 7.5 degrees Celsius and Scone, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.1C.



The mercury plummeted to minus 1.6C in Campbelltown in Sydney's southwest, making it the coldest morning there in five years.





It dropped to just 1.9C in Hobart, 4.2C in Melbourne and 7.9C in Brisbane.



Cold overnight minimum temperatures were felt in much of Australia. Credit: Bureau of Meteorology Temperatures are on track to remain below average on Thursday and Friday, but it's set to warm up after that, according to Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury.





"The last couple of mornings we've seen 4-8C below the average across large parts of the east coast, tomorrow morning we're kind of only looking at one to three degrees below average," Ms Bradbury told AAP.





She said warmer-than-average conditions were expected for the rest of winter.



The Bureau of Meteorology has also outlined how El Niño conditions will impact Australia in the latter half of the year.





El Niño events occur when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific are warmer than usual, while La Niña events are characterised by cooler-than-usual waters. These changes cause a shift in atmospheric circulation.





A Canadian expat has taken to TikTok to decry Australia’s ‘freezing weather’, saying the winter cold is "much worse".





"Canada is cold, it’s well below -30C in the winter and it snows all the time – but we go out in our big coats, practical footwear, and we’re golden," TikTok user itsGeorgiaLouise said.



But Ms Louise said returning to Australia after 12 years shows it's a whole different ball game here, and none of her washing dries indoors due to the cold.





"This winter business is absolutely insane," she said.





“The whole world thinks it’s not cold in Australia – and while it may not be cold outside, it’s freezing inside.”



In Sydney, the inaugural Homeless Memorial Service will be held at Martin Place on Wednesday night, held on the winter solstice to highlight the dark and cold conditions homeless people face.





Event organiser and End Street Sleeping Director Dominic Sullivan said he was hoping for the broader community of Sydney to come out for the special service.



"This is a unique opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of those that died without a home, and often without a commemoration. Our aim is to remember them," Mr Sullivan said.





He added that the End Street Sleeping Collaboration aims to bring attention to the plight experienced by so many people sleeping rough and to ensure no-one should be living or dying on the streets.





"As a community, we need to understand that homelessness is solvable," he said.



Pet owners have been asked to bring animals indoors if possible, with cold nights tipped to stretch into the weekend.





An alert from RSPCA South Australia stated rabbits and guinea pigs were particularly at risk because their body temperatures can drop dangerously low in cold weather.



"If animals must remain outdoors, solid and warm shelter that is able to withstand rain, hail and wind is vital for the animal's safety and comfort," the alert said.



