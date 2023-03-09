World

Australians can now travel to Brazil without a visa, but that could be about to change

Australians can now travel to Brazil without a visa, but that is set to change.

A dancer in bright yellow costume and headdress at the Rio Carnival on 25 February 2023.

A dancer at this year's Carnival in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is set to resume visa requirements for travellers from Australia, Canada, Japan and the US. Source: AAP / AGIF/Sipa USA

Key Points
  • Brazil is looking to re-introduce visa requirements for Australians.
  • The visa requirements were removed in June 2019 to encourage more Australians to visit Brazil.
  • DFAT advises Australians to exercise a high degree of caution due to the risk of violent protests.
Brazil has decided to resume entry visa requirements for citizens of the US, Japan, Australia and Canada, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The country's Foreign Ministry, known as Itamaraty, is set to announce the decision on Thursday local time to the governments of the four countries. Brazil's government will later publicly announce the measure.

The decision suspends a unilateral decision that former President Jair Bolsonaro's government made in June 2019 to facilitate tourism.
READ MORE

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

Brazilians still need visas to travel to the four countries.

A diplomatic source said the 2019 decision to lift visa requirements had weakened Brazil's ability to negotiate with those countries.

Brazilian government studies also showed the impact on tourism numbers was minimal, though the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic may have also limited a potential boost.
READ MORE

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

The number of tourist arrivals from the US - who represent a small fraction of tourists in Brazil - in 2022 was still below 2018 figures.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese tourists fell in 2019 by 4.5 per cent and only 17,000 visited Brazil in 2022.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advises Australians to exercise a
"high degree of caution in Brazil"
due to the ongoing risk of violent protests.
Share
2 min read
Published 10 March 2023 at 6:25am
Source: Reuters

Recommended for you

Man stands in front of tree.

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Immigration

A graphic of a passport, computer and plane on a blue background.

Planning a trip to Europe next year? Rules on travelling are changing

Australia

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

A man wearing army clothing standing outside in the snow

Rejected by the Australian Army, Caleb found himself fighting in Ukraine’s foreign legion

World

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

The Australian passport

Australian passport prices have increased. Why do they cost so much?

Australia

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia