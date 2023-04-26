World

Australians in Sudan urged to leave 'as soon as possible' as end of ceasefire nears

More than 100 Australians are still in Sudan where a ceasefire between the country's army and paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces will soon end.

A man looking at a house that has been destroyed.

A man walks by a house hit in recent fighting in Khartoum, Sudan, on Tuesday. Source: AAP, AP / Marwan Ali

Key Points
  • Nearly 70 Australians have been evacuated from Sudan as the conflict between army and paramilitary group continues.
  • The more than 100 Australians still in Sudan have been told to "consider leaving as soon as possible".
  • More than 500 people have died in the conflict since fighting broke out earlier in April.
Nearly 70 Australians have safely left Sudan as a bloody conflict continues between the army and a paramilitary group.

Just under 160 Australians were known to be in Sudan at the start of the week.

On Thursday, the prime minister said officials were working to provide assistance to more than 100 Australians still in Sudan.

Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister Tim Watts met with representatives from Australia's Sudanese community to discuss efforts to facilitate the evacuation of Australian citizens and their families.

Australia does not have an embassy in Sudan, with the closest being Egypt.
Dutch nationals evacuated from Sudan arrive at Eindhoven Air Base
A growing list of countries have evacuated diplomats and citizens from Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Source: AAP / ANP/Sipa USA
Additional consular officers have been deployed to to Djibouti, Jeddah, Cyprus, and Cairo to support Australians.

Flights from partner countries are leaving from the Wadi Sayyidna airfield and boats are departing from Port Sudan to Jeddah.

"Australians in Sudan wishing to depart should strongly consider leaving as soon as possible," Mr Watts said, acknowledging the 72-hour ceasefire ends on Thursday night and further departure cannot be guaranteed.
READ MORE

Hameeda went to Sudan to check on relatives. Now, the Australian fears for her life

Sudanese people in Australia can apply for visa extensions and those who have a "no further stay" condition can apply to have it waived.

"I know many in the Sudanese community are deeply concerned at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan," Mr Watts said.

"The Australian government condemns the violence across Sudan that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of innocent people."

On Wednesday, Australian man Eltayeb Eltayeb told SBS News he and his family were so desperate to escape
the renewed conflict in Sudan
that they had made the decision to risk their lives and drive to an airbase north of the capital, Khartoum.
People on an airforce plane
Eltayeb Eltayeb and his family were evacuated from Sudan by the British airforce. Source: Supplied / Eltayeb Eltayeb
After travelling for an hour through multiple military checkpoints, praying a ceasefire would hold, they were eventually evacuated from the African nation by the British airforce.

The Australian and his family were among the few foreign passport holders allowed to fill extra seats on the flight, after priority was given to United Kingdom and Canadian citizens.

While Mr Eltayeb was relieved to get out of the conflict zone, he was disappointed he had to rely on the charity of other nations after getting no help from the Australian government.

"Very appalling, very disappointing, utterly disgusting that this is how your government is treating you," he told SBS News.

"I called the consulate so many times — the Australian embassy — and I told them this is not the last time they will be hearing from me or hearing from the citizens stuck in Sudan, while you guys did not try to help them at all."

Fighting between Sudan's army and the paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces has led to widespread unrest in the African nation.

The fighting has triggered a rush to safely evacuate foreign diplomats and citizens from Sudan, with a 72-hour ceasefire being called.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was continuing to provide support to citizens who were in Sudan and urged for the conflict to stop.

Mr Albanese said the situation in Sudan was a "dangerous circumstance".

"We would call upon all sides of the conflict in Sudan to refrain from the violence that is occurring," he told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday.

"We're also working with our allies, including the United Kingdom, to make sure that our people in Sudan are looked after; we'll continue to do that."

Despite a ceasefire being ordered, battles have been reported on the outskirts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Several countries have evacuated officials and citizens by air while others have used ports on the Red Sea

More than 500 people have died in the conflict since fighting broke out earlier in April, while thousands have been wounded.

Share
4 min read
Published 26 April 2023 5:16pm
Updated 27 April 2023 8:51pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

A middle aged man in a t-shirt standing outside in a public park.

Tony showers at the pool and avoids seeing doctors - this is how inflation continues to bite

Life

A boy wearing a puffer fest on a residential street holds a bag of flower pins.

Racists targeted this young Swedish asylum seeker. Now, he's broken a fundraising record

World

A composite picture of a woman with cultural face markings and a venue sign.

The reason an Australian bar company is changing its rules on face tattoos

Australia

A composite image of people with umbrellas in the rain and people at the beach.

La Niña has gone. Is El Niño now on? Australia's weather forecast for 2023

Australia

STEPHANIE BENNETT COURT

Woman admits using dead Sea World helicopter pilot's name to avoid driving fine

Australia

The Moana Minerals exploration vessel in Avatiu Harbour, Rarotonga.

Four out of five people in this country have left. Here’s how the government is planning to bring them back

World

A woman writes in a notebook next to an open laptop

Australian universities have banned students from parts of India. Shashi is one of them

World

A woman taking a selfie

Hameeda went to Sudan to check on relatives. Now, the Australian fears for her life

World