Australia's Eurovision entrant is also an immigration lawyer

Wearing a sequined houndstooth suit and holding a bright red keytar, the frontman of Australia’s Eurovision act for 2023 is analysing immigration law just days out from the start of the contest.





He’s aware of how ridiculous that sounds.





“I think I might be the first lawyer to take part in it. I know San Marino sent a dentist a while ago, so I’m fairly confident saying I’m the only immigration lawyer who has participated in the contest,” he says.





By day, Daniel Estrin is a partner at law firm Estrin Saul, arguing in front of judges and helping migrants to Australia sort out their visa issues. He's also been asked to comment on high-profile immigration cases, including last year’s Australian Open saga involving Novak Djokovic.





But by night, he’s a rock star; the lead singer (and keytar player) for Perth-based band Voyager.



By day, Daniel Estrin works as an immigration lawyer in Perth. Source: Supplied / Daniel Estrin “It’s kind of left brain, right brain,” he says.





“I think the two complement each other quite well because you can use the creative side to come up with creative solutions. A lot of migration law is about strategy; what sort of visa do you get from this point to another point to achieve permanent residency in Australia.”



It’s kind of left brain, right brain. - Daniel Estrin, singer and lawyer

Estrin is himself a migrant. He came to Australia from Germany aged 11 and brought his love of Eurovision with him.





He’s toured the world with Voyager for two decades.



Daniel Estrin moved to Australia from Germany as a child. Source: Supplied / Daniel Estrin “If someone told me that 20 years ago a progressive synth metal band from Perth would be on the Eurovision stage, I’d be like, ‘you’re dreaming mate’, so this is phenomenal. I didn’t think this would be something we’d be doing at this point of our career.”





After placing second at last year’s Australia Decides contest, the band lobbied hard to get the call-up for the 2023 competition, which although awarded to Ukraine, is being held in Liverpool, UK, this week.





“People wanted to see something slightly different. We’ve had people tell us for years we’d be brilliant on Eurovision,” Estrin says.



Voyager (left to right): Simone Dow, Scott Kay, Daniel Estrin, Ash Doodkorte and Alex Canion. Credit: Michael Dann The band's performance is certainly different. At one point, a 1988 Toyota MR2 will appear on stage.





“I actually own one that’s exactly the same, it’s been in Voyager clips,” Estrin says.





“Logistically, it was a bit too hard to get my actual car onto the stage, but we found some amazing people in the UK’s MR2 community who were able to make this happen.”





Despite not being part of Europe, Australia was invited to compete at Eurovision in 2015 to commemorate the competition's 60th anniversary. It was due to be a one-off but it has remained part of the competition ever since.



Voyager rehearsing their song, Promise, at the Liverpool Arena. Source: SBS News / Corinne Cumming / EBU With tens of millions of people tuning in to the contest, Voyager’s profile may be about to explode. But Estrin says he remains committed to his legal career and is hopeful recent proposed changes to Australia’s immigration system will make life easier for his clients.





“I think the main change that’s needed is speed and ease to make sure we’re competitive on the world stage; to attract the finest and best migrants,” he says.





“It’s not only about a skilled migration shortage but a labour shortage generally because that’s what Australia’s having at the moment.”



READ MORE Australian visa changes for 2023-24: What we know so far

A long-awaited review of Australia's migration system was released by Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil last month. The review, led by former public service boss Martin Parkinson, warned the system is "not fit for purpose" and overly complex, with more than 100 visa subclasses.





“I know lawyers thrive on bureaucratic red tape … but for the good of the country a little less red tape would be good,” Estrin says.



Daniel Estrin says he remains committed to his career as an immigration lawyer. Source: Supplied / Daniel Estrin Estrin says he has been inundated with support ahead of his Eurovision performance from not only colleagues at his firm, but across the legal industry.





“The legal community in Australia has been fantastic, they’re far more progressive than people think. It’s a conservative profession, but people have embraced it.”





How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest this week:





Live broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand



Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Semi Final 2 – Friday 12 May at 5:00am AEST (featuring Voyager)

Grand Final – Sunday 14 May at 5:00am AEST

Prime time broadcasts on SBS and SBS On Demand

