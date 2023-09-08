Australia's longest-serving female senator bows out of politics

KEY POINTS: Marise Payne has announced her retirement from politics.

Australia's longest-serving female senator was in parliament for 26 years.

She served as a minister under three prime ministers.

Former foreign minister Marise Payne, Australia's longest-serving female senator, has announced her retirement from politics.





Payne has served on the Coalition's backbench since its thumping 2022 election loss, prompting speculation she was set to quit after 26 years in parliament.





In a statement on Friday, Payne confirmed she will bow out on 30 September, just days before Australians vote on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.





Payne described serving in parliament, including in cabinet under three prime ministers, as an "extraordinary honour".





"To have had the privilege to have served as long as I have, and in the process to have become Australia's longest-serving female seantor in history, is something of which I am very proud," she said.





Payne was foreign minister as Australia thrashed out the historic AUKUS agreement, and was a central figure as Australia's relationship with China deteriorated during COVID-19. She was the first minister to openly call for an inquiry into the origins of the pandemic, sparking anger in Beijing.





The 59-year-old also held the minister for women portfolio at that time, a period in which parliament was rocked by multiple allegations relating to men's mistreatment of women.





Her retirement will cause a casual vacancy in the Senate, with the Liberal Party to select a replacement from NSW.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



