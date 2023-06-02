Australia

Australia's minimum wage for millions of workers increased by 5.75 per cent

About 2.7 million workers are directly impacted by the annual wage increase.

Worker pushing a trolley walks past a shopfront

The pay increase will come into effect from 1 July. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

The Fair Work Commission has decided on an increase of 5.75 per cent to the national minimum wage and minimum award wage.

About a quarter of Australia's workforce - 2.7 million workers - will be affected by the ruling. Those workers are on one of 121 modern awards, covering diverse professions including cleaners, hospitality workers and pilots. Although workers on enterprise bargaining agreements will be paid higher rates.

The increase will come into effect from 1 July 2023.
Fair Work Commission President Adam Hatcher said the expert panel considered a range of factors including the impact of low-paid workers.

"In our consideration, we have placed significant weight on that the impact of the current rate of inflation on the ability of modern award employees, especially the low-paid, to meet their basic financial needs," he said in his announcement on Friday.

He said the decision balanced the desire to avoid adding to inflation, while keeping in mind the lowest-paid workers.

"We acknowledge that this increase will not maintain the real value of modern award minimum wages, nor reverse the reduction real value which has occurred over recent years. However, the level of wage increase is what we consider to be justified in the current economic circumstances," he said.
He said the expert panel would at a later date look to more fully resolving the gender equality issue of improving pay conditions for female workers working part-time and in casual arrangements.

"The scope and timing of the present review has prevented these gender equality issues being addressed to finality. However, the imperative of the amendments made by the Parliament to the Fair Work Act last year concerning general equality is that these issues must be resolved in future proceedings.," he said.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) had called for a 7 per cent increase, citing the impacts of inflation on the lowest-paid workers, particularly in the last two years.

Inflation is at 6.8 per cent
in the year to April, falling from a 32-year high in the annual rate of 7.8 per cent recorded in the December quarter.

Employer groups like the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry were pushing for nothing higher than 4 per cent, warning of the risk of stoking inflation.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

3 min read
Published 2 June 2023 10:10am
Updated 18m ago 10:38am
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
