SBS On the Money: Inflation rises ahead of RBA interest rate decision

On the Money Source: SBS News

The Reserve Bank will consider a rise in the monthly inflation indicator at an annual pace of 6.8% in April as it meets to discuss interest rate next week. Rhayna Bosch speaks with Commonwealth Bank Economist Stephen Wu for more, while SBS Finance Editor Ricardo Gonçalves discusses the sharemarket implications with Adam Dawes from Shaw and Partners.

