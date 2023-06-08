COVID-19

Australia's on the brink of a fifth COVID wave. Here's how to prepare

Australians are being urged to get their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine at the same time, ahead of a new wave of infections.

A person wearing a red puffer jacket, beige pants, white sneakers, a dark blue baseball cap, fasce mask, and glasses walks near

COVID-19 and influenza cases are on the rise across Australia. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Key Points
  • COVID-19 and influenza cases are rising across Australia.
  • Many Australians are overdue for their COVID booster.
  • The AMA is urging people to get their flu vaccine and COVID booster at the same time.
A fifth wave of COVID-19 infections is looming this winter, with Australians being urged to get their booster and flu vaccine at the same time.

More than six months have passed since the majority of Australians had a
COVID-19 booster shot
, sparking concerns the country could be headed for a fifth wave of infections.

An average of 5,517 COVID-19 infections were being recorded per day as of 30 May, more than double the average daily rate in March.

Influenza cases are also on the rise with 17,277 recorded between 15 and 28 May, more than double the previous fortnight's total.
Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson is urging Australians to get up to date with both their COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine, which can be done at the same time.

More than 16.5 million Australians have not received a COVID-19 booster shot in more than six months, according to the AMA.

"The age of lockdowns and restrictions is over, so it's understandable why many people are falling into a false sense of security, but the latest data shows the virus is infecting thousands of Australians every day," Dr Robson said on Thursday.

"Having a COVID-19 booster and a flu shot at the same time is an effective and safe way of ensuring you are protected from both viruses.
"We are seeing a significant spike in the number of flu and COVID cases, making this a potentially dangerous winter, particularly for elderly and immunocompromised people."

Dr Robson also urged parents to ensure their children were protected.

"As we know, children under five years of age aren't badly affected by COVID-19, but influenza can be extremely serious for them, so it is crucial they get their flu shots as soon as possible."
Published 8 June 2023 5:55pm
Source: AAP

