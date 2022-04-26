Australia has experienced a decline in its overseas-born population for the first time since 2000, new figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.
Australia's overseas-born population decreases for the first time in more than 20 years
The number of people living in Australia who were born overseas has fallen for the first time in more than 20 years, with the ABS citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the decline.
Crowds gather in the Chinatown district to watch street performers on 29 January 2022 in Sydney. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
In 2021, 29.1 per cent of Australia's estimated resident population (ERP) was born overseas (7.5 million migrants), down from 29.8 per cent (7.7 million migrants) in 2020.
"This is the first decrease in the proportion of Australia’s overseas-born population since the year 2000," the ABS report released on Tuesday said.
"This decrease can be attributed to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and the impact on overseas migration in both directions. The travel and migration intentions of many people changed due to the pandemic," the report said.
The largest group of overseas-born Australian residents in 2021 were born in England (967,000 people), however, Indian-born migrants were the group with the largest increase since 2011, coming in second with 710,000 people in 2021, followed by China (596,000) and New Zealand (560,000).
In 2020, Australia was ranked ninth globally for the total number of migrants in its resident population.
More to come.
Published 26 April 2022 at 12:16pm
By Akash Arora
Source: SBS