Australia's overseas-born population decreases for the first time in more than 20 years

Australia has experienced a decline in its overseas-born population for the first time since 2000, new figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show.





In 2021, 29.1 per cent of Australia's estimated resident population (ERP) was born overseas (7.5 million migrants), down from 29.8 per cent (7.7 million migrants) in 2020.

"This is the first decrease in the proportion of Australia’s overseas-born population since the year 2000," the ABS report released on Tuesday said.

"This decrease can be attributed to the COVID-19 travel restrictions and the impact on overseas migration in both directions. The travel and migration intentions of many people changed due to the pandemic," the report said.

The largest group of overseas-born Australian residents in 2021 were born in England (967,000 people), however, Indian-born migrants were the group with the largest increase since 2011, coming in second with 710,000 people in 2021, followed by China (596,000) and New Zealand (560,000).

In 2020, Australia was ranked ninth globally for the total number of migrants in its resident population.

More to come.