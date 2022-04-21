China and Solomon Islands have inked a security pact. What does it mean for Australia's role in the Pacific?

of this federal election, the fallout from the formal signing of the security agreement between Solomon Islands and China became a point of heated debate.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese further pressed Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Australia's handling of the situation, saying more should have been done to prevent China getting a foothold in Solomon Islands and the region.

Mr Morrison responded in the leaders' debate by accusing Mr Albanese of "taking China's side", which Mr Albanese rejected as an "outrageous slur".

Former Liberal foreign minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday she believes it was a mistake to not send foreign minister Marise Payne instead of a more junior minister - Zed Seselja, minister for international development and the Pacific - to meet with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare last week.

In 2019, Solomon Islands ended 36 years of diplomatic relations with Taiwan and switched allegiance to China. The move has led to mixed reactions from local residents.

Prominent opposition politician Peter Kenilorea Jr. said the deal with China could result in increased tensions within Solomon Islands, particularly when details of the draft agreement revealed the extent of the partnership with China which had not previously been publicly known.

"It's going to cause tensions for sure. And I think it's tensions right across the board. It's not just us in the opposition, but the ordinary folk on the street as well," he told SBS News.

He said the lack of debate within the country's parliament before the deal was signed has only added to tensions domestically.

"I think this deal was already a done deal before before all of these responses [from Australia and allies]. We only knew about it because of the leak [of the draft pact], otherwise we wouldn't have known about it."

Mr Sogavare and Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin have denied any intent by China to install a military base in Solomon Islands, which is about 1700km north-east of Cairns.

Solomon Islands opposition MP Peter Kenilorea Jr. said the signed deal with China is not uniformly embraced by people within the Pacific nation. Credit: SBS News

But the leaked draft agreement states there are provisions for Chinese police to help maintain social order and for Chinese naval vessels to replenish in the Solomons.

Mr Kenilorea Jr. said he is concerned about China's plans for the region.

"This has been the trend. The first thing that that China did when they came in [to Solomon Islands] was they wanted to lease to logging the old capital of Solomon Islands. At least that was very interesting because it's a deepwater port. And the lease agreement had infrastructure, including oil depots and refineries.

"I think drawing a line from those, I can see that this agreement benefits definitely Beijing more than Solomon Islands. There are plans [China has], definitely. I think we're going to see increased activities in Solomon Islands now. But indeed there are issues that perhaps we should have addressed earlier."

Solomon Islands-China pact a 'major concern'

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, described the China-Solomon Islands deal as a “major concern” for Australia.

While the details of the pact have not been made public,

the deal could allow China to establish a military presence in the South Pacific.

“If China establishes a military base in the Solomon Islands as part of this deal - which seems highly likely - then for the first time since 1942, Australia’s eastern seaboard would be open to direct military attack by a hostile power in the event of a war between Australia and China,” Dr Davis told SBS News.

The pact between the two nations has come under intense criticism from many quarters.

Earlier this month,

.

Earlier this week,

”.

Australia explicitly urged Solomon Islands to not sign the deal,

on 12 April.

Despite Australia’s pleas,

.

Labor's foreign affairs spokesperson Penny Wong labelled the deal a "massive foreign policy failure on the prime minister's watch" on Wednesday, but Mr Scott Morrison defended the government's response just hours later.

A geopolitical contest

Dr Davis said the Solomon Islands deal could be the start of a new age of Chinese military dominance in the South Pacific.

“We have to be extra vigilant and extra attentive to the South Pacific as a region, where we’re going to see a forward Chinese presence in the near future.

“Once established in the Solomon Islands, China could then seek to expand its influence in Papua New Guinea.

“They have established a war facility in Vanuatu. They could try and expand that into some sort of a naval base,” Dr Davis said.

Mihai Sora – a Lowy Institute expert on Australian foreign policy in the Pacific – said the geography of the South Pacific is of key interest to China.

“The geography of the South Pacific makes it a very significant part of any geopolitical contest,” he told SBS News.

“We saw a lot of that play out historically in World War Two. The geography in the Pacific hasn’t changed. There were fierce battles over the control of the Solomon Islands in World War Two and that region retains that strategic significance today,” Professor Sora said.

Dr Davis said China is throwing “bags of money and basically buying out” small nations in the South Pacific.

“Essentially, what they’re doing is investing in these small states, getting them heavily indebted to China in what’s known as 'debt-trap diplomacy'.

“But any investment by China into these small states comes with rather large strings attached.

“China essentially uses financial inducements to gain the support of local officials. And from that point, it gains influence and presence, and ultimately control of key assets such as ports and airports,” he said.

Should Australia should take a different approach?

Tess Newton Cain – Project Lead for the Pacific Hub at the Griffith Asia Institute – said Australia needs to maintain its relations with the Pacific Island nations but it should not be about competing with China.

“[Instead of] seeking to compete or outbid or outplay anyone else, it’s really about making sure that what Australia brings to the table is a deep and nuanced understanding and appreciation of the Pacific way of thinking,” Dr Cain told SBS News.

Dr Davis agreed.

“We can’t use the same approach of [going] to these small states with bags of money.

“What we should be doing is offering Pacific Islands states a path towards peaceful development that leads to prosperity [as well as] to being part of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as opposed to under the thumb of China.

“These Pacific Islands [nations] would be better working with the likes of Australia and New Zealand and Japan,” he said.

Is Australia doing a good job of sending that message to the Solomon Islands at present?

“I think [we] could be doing a better job,” Dr Davis said.

“The Morrison government talked about the Pacific step up as a key part of its policy towards the South Pacific.

“But I think it needs to lift its game and I think we need to do better in terms of engaging with the Pacific Islands states."