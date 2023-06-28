Australia

Australia may be headed for a 'perfect storm' of age discrimination. Here's why

Australia is being urged to tackle age discrimination and elder abuse as the population ages.

A view from behind of two women walking down an urban street

Australia is set to record a doubling of the number of people aged 65 and over. Source: AAP / Glenn Hunt

Key Points
  • Age Discrimination Commissioner Kay Patterson will speak at the National Press Club.
  • She will say Australia must create a national power of attorney register to tackle elder abuse.
  • Data shows Australia will reach its highest level of aging population in the next 20 to 30 years.
Australia must create a national power of attorney register to tackle the insidious problem of elder abuse, with the nation facing a "perfect storm" over the next three decades, Age Discrimination Commissioner Kay Patterson says.

Data shows Australia will become the oldest it's ever been over the next 20 to 30 years.

In an address to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday, Ms Patterson will say the nation has an opportunity to create a more inclusive society as its population ages.

The former federal minister will warn Australia is set to record a doubling of the number of people aged 65 and over, which will coincide with the biggest transfer of intergenerational wealth in history.
READ MORE

New report shows Australia's population to be older and smaller in future

It's estimated $3.5 trillion in assets will likely be passed on from baby boomers to the younger generations.

This will create a "perfect storm" of ageism or an opportunity to stamp out the form of discrimination.

"We must pursue the biggest policy challenge that would have the most impact on the wicked problem that is elder abuse ... nationally consistent enduring powers-of-attorney across jurisdictions and a national enduring power-of-attorney register," Dr Patterson will say.

Developed with other advocacy organisations, the policy idea has remained on the ice for more than 20 years.
READ MORE

Australia experienced its fastest population growth since 2008. This is what's behind it

"Harmonisation would make it easier for families to look after older family members in other jurisdictions, and for people to be educated about their rights and attorneys about their responsibilities," the former senator will say.

"We can build a better cultural inheritance for an ageing Australia, and in fact we must.

"I often say the culture we accept now will be the culture we inherit."

"We must plan and invest in the outcomes we seek as a nation," Dr Patterson will say.

She will step down in July after seven years in the role.
2 min read
Published 28 June 2023 10:31am
Updated 2h ago 10:49am
Source: AAP

