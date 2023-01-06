SBS News In Depth

New report shows Australia's population to be older and smaller in future

SBS News In Depth

Human Crowd Forming An Australian Map: Population And Social Media Concept

Human crowd forming a big Australian map on white background. Population and Social Media concept. (Getty) Source: iStockphoto / MicroStockHub/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 January 2023 at 4:45pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News

The government is expecting a return to pre-pandemic migration levels this year but the projections may be premature given the uncertain global environment. The projections are highlighted in a new report from the Centre for Population which has also looked at a range of other population-related data.

Published 6 January 2023 at 4:45pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Heatwave in the UK

2022 UK's hottest year ever: report

smart transportation with Motorway intersection

Smart traffic system a step closer to launching in Australia

Russia: Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas in Sochi

Across Australia and the world, Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

ANTHONY ALBANESE GEELONG VISIT

Albanese defends AUKUS ties despite US warning