Australia's unemployment rate remains at 3.9 per cent, but disability advocates appeal for more opportunities

Australia's jobless rate has remained steady at 3.9 per cent, despite expectations from economists for the unemployment rate to drop even lower.





Employment increased to 13,510,900 workers and monthly hours worked increased by 17 million hours.





While the figures are a positive sign for the overall economy, Maureen Fordyce from Queensland-based disability advocacy group AMPARO said not all Australians have equal employment opportunities.





"AMPARO’s experience is that Queenslanders from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) backgrounds with disability and their families confront significant additional barriers that prevent them having equitable access to important services and information, understanding their rights, exercising choice and control, and resolving concerns," Ms Fordyce said.





"People from CALD backgrounds with disability can experience discrimination across many areas of life, this includes experiencing higher levels of unemployment.





"They often experience attitudinal and structural barriers that limit their participation in the workforce. Physical access to workplaces unfortunately is still a common barrier to open employment. We need structural systemic changes, education and improved performance by Disability Employment Agencies."





In the previous reporting period, which was released in May, the unemployment rate also remained at 3.9 per cent in the month of April and employment increased to 13.4 million.





It was already the lowest rate in almost 50 years.





But economists have warned against interpreting unemployment rates as telling the whole story of Australian workers' conditions.





The latest Wage Price Index figures, released in May, were labelled a " horror result " for workers.





The data released from the ABS showed wages grew 0.7 per cent in the March quarter and 2.4 per cent over the year, but failed to keep pace with inflation which was 5.1 per cent over the year.





Anthony Albanese, who was leader of the Opposition at the time, blamed the Morrison government for economic mismanagement.





"Most are the inevitable end result of a decade of cuts, mismanagement, neglect and a government that's just focused on itself," Mr Albanese said in May.





"Under Scott Morrison, real wages are plummeting while the cost of living is skyrocketing."



Unemployment drop matched with rise in minimum wage

After the release of the previous unemployment rate figures this year, Mr Albanese had called for a rise in the minimum wage.





On Wednesday, the Fair Work Commission ruled the nation's lowest-paid workers would receive a rise equivalent to $40 a week for full-time hours from July 1.





Mr Albanese said the 5.2 per cent wage increase was the right decision.









"When you take into account the economic impact of this decision, it is the correct one," Mr Albanese told ABC radio on Thursday.





"[The commission] agreed effectively with the government submission, that the lowest-paid workers - who were on just $20.33 an hour (and) will now have that increase by just $1.05 an hour - didn't deserve a real wage cut."





The rise in the minimum wage will take effect in July except for aviation, tourism and hospitality sector workers, who will have to wait until October.





Sally McManus from the ACTU said the ruling was welcomed by 2.6 million impacted workers - 25 per cent of the Australian workforce.





"We think it is going to make a significant difference to the pressures that low-paid workers are under with the cost of living rising," Ms McManus said.





"The union movement fought so hard for this increase across pretty heavy crosswinds. We also had to oppose what the employers were arguing for which was very significant real wage cuts at a time when their profits are up 20 per cent and productivity is up as well as unemployment being low.





"This decision is one that is reasonable and it is fair."





Not everyone has welcomed the wage rise, Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox claiming it will fuel inflation.



