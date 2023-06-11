Barry Humphries and Tim Winton among over 1,000 recognised on inaugural King's Birthday Honours list

Key Points Late entertainer Barry Humphries has been posthumously awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC).

He was one of six to recieve the highest honour.

Tim Winton, Marina Prior, Jenny Macklin, Clover Moore and many other Australians have been recognised.

Late entertainer Barry Humphries has been posthumously awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC) as part of the King's Birthday Honours celebrations.





Mr Humphries, who died in April, was most famous for bringing the comedic character Dame Edna to life and was recognised with the highest award for "eminent service to the arts" as a comedian, actor, author, satirist and entertainer, and for "the promotion of Australian culture, and as a patron of organisations".





Prolific author and environmentalist Tim Winton was also one of 1,191 outstanding Australians on the list, and was awarded an AO (Order of Australia) for contributions to literature and conservation.





The awards were issued for a diverse range of contributions to society, including sport, health, science, philanthropy, the arts, politics, COVID-19 and community outreach.





It marked the first time Birthday Honours were awarded on behalf of King Charles following his coronation in May. Since their inception in 1975, they have only been known as Queen's Birthday Honours.



More women than men in King's Birthday Honours list

It's also the first time the honours recognised more women than men - 919 people were recognised in the Order of Australia (General Division), and 465 awards were issued to women (50.6 per cent).





Governor-General David Hurley said achieving gender parity was a "major milestone".





"Every recipient in this list, irrespective of gender, cultural background or life experience, has made a positive difference to the community," he said.





"Their actions, achievements and contributions are inspiring. They are people who go above and beyond to make life better for others."



After almost 40 years as a singer and performer in musical theatre, Marina Prior was awarded a member of the Order of Australia. Source: AAP / Con Chronis After almost 40 years as a singer and performer in musical theatre, Marina Prior was awarded a member of the Order of Australia for her significant service.





"I feel proud of the fact that I've been able to essentially stay at the top of my game for 40 years, and that just means a huge amount of evolution and adaptation," she said.





"I would like to think that is something that other young women coming into the industry can actually aspire to as well. You don't have to finish where you started, continue to grow and learn, you know."



Another performer, Indigenous singer-songwriter Shellie Morris, is also being recognised for working tirelessly to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians and youth through music and education.





Immunologist Dr Misty Rayna Jenkins was awarded an AO for promoting women in STEM and for services to Indigenous health and community.





In politics, former Labor Minister Jennifer Macklin was one of six, including Mr Humphries, to receive an AC.





The veteran politician served as the Member for Jagajaga for 23 years and held portfolios including Minister for Families, Community Services and Indigenous Affairs, and earlier as Minister for Disability Reform.



Former Western Australia Premier Colin Barnett was also given an AC for services to the people of the state.





Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore and Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp were awarded AO, as was Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins.





Over 43 per cent of awards (397) were for outstanding service or achievement in the community.





The eldest living recipient is 97 years old, while the youngest is 30.



Imam Alaa Elzokm and his wife Rheme met at the Elsedeaq Mosque in Melbourne's northeast. Source: SBS News Imam Alaa Elzokm arrived in Australia from Egypt eight years ago, and it wasn't long before he was involved with the Elsedeaq Mosque - in Melbourne's northeast.





"We invite our non-muslim brothers and sisters to talk about the values that we all share in common from every faith. We share a meal together, we talk about how we can strengthen our relationship," he said.





His work to unite the community regardless of their faith or background has earned him a spot on the King's Birthday Honours list.





Costa Angelkov from Western Australia has also been honoured for his 60 years of service to the Macedonian community.





He arrived in Australia in 1955 at the age of 22 and was determined to help build what was a very small community.





"We start to organise a lot of functions, you know and for that reason we start steady, steady to build our community and today I'm proud and everybody from our community members they are very proud of what we've done," Mr Angelkov said.



Jordan O'Reilly has been honoured for his work as the CEO of Hireup - a platform that connects people with disability with support workers. Credit: SBS / Sandra Fulloon Jordan O'Reilly - the CEO of Hireup - a platform that connects people with a disability to support workers, an initiative inspired by his brother Shane who lived with a disability.





"It was extremely frustrating not being in control of who was coming to provide support for Shane, and so we kinda thought, maybe we could do better," he said.





"Providing support to people with disabilities is extremely important, and people with disabilities deserve to live their best life."





Launched in 2015, the business now supports over 10,000 people.





As Australia gears up to co-host the Women's FIFA World Cup in July and August, several trailblazers in the women's game were recognised, including former Matildas vice-captain Moya Dodd.





Ms Dodd played in the first ever FIFA women's football tournament, the 'Pilot World Cup', in 1988 and worked to advance football administration after her playing years.





"The most high-profile outcome of work I was involved in was reforming FIFA's statutes, in the wake of the FIFAGate crisis, to include gender equality and to prioritise women's football," she said in a statement.





"It's very important that people can question the status quo, ask how it got that way and have a say in how to improve it. In sport, it's important to ensure that it is safe and well-run - but also to enable sport to leverage its enormous capacity to improve society."





Former Matilda's employee Maria Berry, who has also served as Director of Women's Soccer Australia and Chair of Football Victoria, was awarded as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for services to women's football, as was Councillor Julie Griffiths.



A total of 919 people were recognised in the Order of Australia (General Division) in The King's Birthday 2023 list:



6 appointed Companion of the Order (AC)

46 appointed Officer of the Order (AO)

246 appointed Member of the Order (AM)

621 awarded Medal of the Order (OAM)