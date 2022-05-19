‘Best bang for buck’: Labor reveals policy costings, says investments will boost the economy

Labor has released its policy costings revealing it would spend $7.4 billion more than the Coalition if elected, but says the spending is focused on boosting productivity.





The deficits compare to those outlined by the Coalition outlined in the March budget, but the Coalition has promised to save another $1 billion since then.





The Opposition also said it has found $11.5 billion in budget improvements that it argues would offset the majority of its election spending commitments.





Labor's Treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers said the economy posed the “trickiest” conditions that would be inherited by an incoming government since World War II.





“The choice at this election is clear, a better future or more of the same,” he said.





“A more responsible budget, stronger economy, and a better future under Labor."



Mr Chalmers said Labor's added spending is focused on investments in childcare, training education as well as investments in the transition towards renewable energy.





"Where you get the best bang for buck is in areas like childcare, like training, like energy and that’s what we’ve gone for here," he said.





The Morrison government released its policy costings on Tuesday, revealing it had made $2.3 billion in spending promises since the beginning of the election.





It also said proposed cuts to the public sector through an efficiency dividend would deliver $3.3 billion in savings, helping improve the budget bottom line by $1 billion.





The Coalition’s cumulative deficits are predicted to reach $223 billion over the next four years.





The release of Labor's costings came as the Australian Bureau of Statistics released data showing the unemployment rate remained at 3.9 per cent in April.





Full-time employment jumped by 92,400 in April, but came as there was a 88,400 drop in part-time workers.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison said job results showed the government's economic plan "is working because Australians are working".





He also took aim at the release of Labor's costings, as the Coalition attempts to contrast its approach to the economy with the Opposition to boost its electoral prospects.





"What they are going to do is increase the deficit by $7 billion. When we released our costings, we were reducing the deficit by $1 billion," he said.





"What we have always seen from the Labor Party is when they can't manage money."





Labor’s spending has either been costed through the Parliamentary Budget Office or aligns with government policy costed by Treasury and the Department of Finance.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese also defended the costings as fiscally responsible.





"This is the most wasteful government since Federation," he said.





"This government has spent more, it's borrowed more and taxed more than the previous Labor government."



