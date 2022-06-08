Blowing a kiss to Perth, the Nadesalingam family start their journey home to Biloela

The Nadesalingam family of four have begun their journey back to the central Queensland town of Biloela after more than 1,500 days in detention.





Parents Priya and Nades and their Australian-born daughters Kopika, 6, and Tharnicaa, 4, arrived at Perth Airport early on Wednesday and are expected to arrive in Biloela on Friday.





Addressing the media, Priya said she was grateful for the hospitality that her family received during their time in Perth and is excited for their return to "Bilo", a nickname for the small town that is used among locals.





"I'm very grateful for all at Perth Children's Hospital, they have helped lots my family," Priya said.





"Thank you to all in Perth – love you, Perth, thank you."





She said Wednesday would mark one year since she travelled to Perth, blowing a kiss to express her thanks to all residents in the state for their support.





"Me and my family are very happy to start our journey back to my community in Bilo," she said.





Nades then reiterated his wife's comments in Tamil, expressing his gratitude on behalf of the family.





The Tamil asylum seeker family, also known as the Murugappan family, endured a long legal battle with the former Australian government since Priya's visa expired in March 2018.





The four family members were moved from Biloela to Melbourne, before being detained on Christmas Island for three years, until Tharnicaa needed urgent medical attention.



Kopika and Tharnicaa, the daughters of Priya and Nades Nadesalingam. The family are returning to the regional town of Biloela in Queensland after more than 1,500 days in detention. Source: AAP / Richard Wainright The family was flown to Perth in June 2021, where Tharnicaa spent time in Perth Children's Hospital until she recovered. The family remained in community detention there, as the government only granted the eldest three family members 12-month bridging visas.





Tharnicaa, who has since spent every birthday in immigration detention, was excluded.





Following the change of government, interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers exercised his special powers in the Migration Act to allow the family's passage home .





"The effect of my intervention enables the family to return to Biloela, where they can reside lawfully in the community on bridging visas while they work towards the resolution of their immigration status, in accordance with Australian law," he said last month.





More than $200,000 was raised by Australians around the country to support the Nadesalingam family to make up for lost wages during their time in detention.





Nearly 600,000 people signed Home to Bilo campaigner Angela Frederick's Change.org petition in support of the family, and more than 53,000 phone calls and emails were made to Australian politicians from the family's supporters around the country.



