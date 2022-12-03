Brittany Higgins says justice system fails complainants in first statement since Lehrmann charges dropped

This story contains allegations of sexual assault and may be distressing to some readers.





Brittany Higgins has released her first public statement since sexual assault charges against her former colleague Bruce Lehrmann were dropped.





In a statement posted on Instagram, Ms Higgins detailed her experiences during the trial, saying the outcome "did not affect the truth".





"I chose to speak up. To speak up against rape. To speak up against injustice. To speak, up and share my experience with others," she wrote.





"I told the truth - no matter how uncomfortable or unflattering - to the Court. The outcome does not affect the truth.



"When I did speak up, I never fully understood our asymmetrical criminal justice system. But I do now."





Mr Lehrmann was accused of raping fellow Liberal Party staffer Ms Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, and faced one charge of sexual intercourse without consent.





He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, and said the pair had no sexual contact.





The original trial was aborted in October over juror misconduct, and on Friday it was confirmed plans for a second trial had been abandoned and charges dropped over concerns for Ms Higgins’ welfare.





A friend of Ms Higgins, who has spoken openly about the toll the case had taken on her, revealed last week Ms Higgins was in hospital receiving “the treatment and support she needs”.





In her statement, Ms Higgins compared her experience in Court with her former colleague's.





"He never faced one question in court about his story and the criminal charges. I was required to surrender my telephones, my passwords, messages, photos, and my data. He was not required to produce his telephone, his passwords, messages, photos and data.



"My life was publicly scrutinised, open for the world to see. His was not."





Ms Higgins said "it was obvious who has been on trial".





"Many of you in the media, have been called out for labelling the last few weeks the "Higgins trial", but I don't blame you, because to me it is very obvious who has been on trial," she wrote.





"This is the reality of how complainants in sexual assault cases are treated. Their lives are torn apart, their families and friends called to the witness stand and the accused has the legal right to say absolutely nothing."





Ms Higgins said the criminal justice system consistently failed victims of sexual assault.



"Like all women who experience sexual violence, I knew the odds were stacked against me from the outset," she wrote.





"The criminal justice system has long failed to deliver outcomes to victims of sexual assault."





If this story has raised any issues for you, there is help available at Lifeline on 13 11 14.





If you or someone you know wants to talk about sexual assault or harassment, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au

