'Broke the faith and trust': Anthony Albanese criticises Scott Morrison over delayed AUKUS briefing

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of breaking trust with the United States by reportedly delaying briefing Labor on the AUKUS defence alliance.





Mr Albanese was responding to a report in Nine newspapers on Saturday that senior members of the Biden administration had insisted on the condition of bipartisan support for the alliance, four-and-half months before it was announced.





He says Labor was only briefed about the pact the day before the announcement last September.



Advertisement

Fronting media in Darwin to announce a Labor pledge to boost Medicare on Saturday, Mr Albanese kept the focus on the AUKUS briefing when asked a question by reporters on the government's announcement on Friday that a Chinese warship had been spotted off Western Australia's coast.





He said Labor "shares concerns about the presence of an intelligence ship off the coast of Western Australia from the Chinese government," before switching to a discussion about the AUKUS report.





Mr Albanese said it was "extraordinary" that the prime minister "broke that faith and trust with our most important ally by not briefing Australian Labor on these issues".





"We were briefed on the afternoon of the Wednesday before the 7am announcement," Mr Albanese said.





"I was contacted by Scott Morrison only the day before and asked to fly to Canberra, which I did, with Richard Marles and Penny Wong and Brendan O’Connor was also there, some remotely, to be briefed on the AUKUS proposals."



Mr Albanese said it was a "good, comprehensive briefing" by officials.





"But the fact that the US had made a request to Australia that was ignored for four-and-a-half months shows that this is a prime minister who always plays short-term politics, is not interested in the national interest," he said.





Defence Minister Peter Dutton defended the government's handling of the AUKUS briefings, saying he thinks Mr Albanese owes the public an apology for his remarks.





"He hasn't made any issue of this particular matter from the time he was first briefed up until this very day. So he's using the midst of an election campaign to try to play politics with this issue and, frankly, I think it's quite reckless," Mr Dutton said on Saturday.





"If the US had conditioned the AUKUS agreement on there being a briefing for the Australian Labor Party, then clearly the deal would haven't gone ahead. So the US didn't condition that, and I think Mr Albanese frankly owes the Australian public an apology because he's misled the public today."





Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not asked about the report in his earlier press conference on Saturday. His office has been contacted for comment.





Australia's cancellation of its submarine contract with France in favour of the AUKUS deal had initial repercussions, including strong criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron , who also at the time referred to a breach of trust.



Morrison says his government would 'change gears'

Meanwhile, Mr Morrison said he is looking forward to "changing gears" as he sought to explain an earlier promise to shift his leadership style if his government is re-elected.





Mr Morrison on Friday admitted he can be "a bit of a bulldozer" when it comes to some issues - a leadership style required to overcome the challenges faced during his time in government - and vowed to change the way he leads the country.



Fronting media in the Melbourne electorate of Deakin on Saturday, held by the Liberals on a 4.8 per cent margin, Mr Morrison said the COVID-19 pandemic was a time for his government to "be in the gear of pushing through".





"And that was necessary to ensure that Australia was able to not just come through this pandemic [but to] make many decisions and make many decisions quickly," he said.





"I've had to make decisions, not all of which are popular, and not all of which people would agree with and not on every occasion … because we’re dealing with a global pandemic and we had to move fast. And we had to get things as right as we possibly could."



Mr Morrison said the next stage is "very different" as we "come out of the pandemic".





“And as a government, I’m looking forward to changing the gears of our government to secure those opportunities that are ahead of us. And that means being able to engage more with local communities".





When asked by a reporter why the final week of the election campaign was the time for a change, the prime minister said he has been "listening to people".





"Over the course of this campaign, it has been the opportunity to do that; which, frankly, over the course of the last two years, we have all been locked up in Canberra."





Mr Morrison made the comments as he pledged another $20 million for the Sporting Schools program, which would see it expanded to include up to 700,000 students in years 9 and 10 if his government is re-elected.





He said no one in Australia has done it tougher through the pandemic than the children of Victoria.





"They're looking forward; they're putting that behind them and they know the opportunities that are ahead," he said.



"The country is in a very similar position."





Mr Morrison said Australia was heading into a time of great opportunity, and he and the government were shifting gears to secure them.





But Mr Albanese said voters who wished to see change should elect a new government.





"If you want to support change in Australia, change the government, because this prime minister will not change," he said.





When asked whether he would be changing his leadership style if elected, Mr Albanese referenced a comment made by the prime minister during the third and final leaders debate earlier this week.





"One of the things he said about me was that I have never forgotten where I came from, and I haven't. What you see is what you get," he said.





"The values that I was raised with are the values that I hold dear and they are the values that I will take into government."



Labor pledges $750 million to boost Medicare

Mr Albanese on Saturday pledged $750 million to boost Medicare across the country to deliver better healthcare and access for patients.





The Strengthening Medicare Fund would provide $250 million a year over three years from 2023/24, and would seek to deliver more affordability for patients and provide better management for complex and chronic conditions.





Labor would also set up a strengthening Medicare taskforce that would be chaired by the health minister and bring together policy leaders in health, such as the Australian Medical Association.





A grants program of $220 million will also be spent on local GP clinics to upgrade systems, purchase equipment and upskill staff, with grants of $25,000 or $50,000 available for practices, depending on their size.





Mr Albanese said the funds would make it easier for people to see a GP.





"General practice is the cornerstone of the Australian health system," he said.



