‘Bit of a bulldozer’: Scott Morrison promises to change leadership style if re-elected

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised to "change" the way he leads the country if re-elected, claiming his "bulldozer" leadership style has been required to overcome the challenges faced during his time in government.





Fronting media in the marginal seat of Chisholm in Melbourne, Mr Morrison was questioned about his approach to leadership as prime minister.





He was asked about often speaking about what Australians "know" and whether he needed to listen more closely to them.





"It's very important to be listening to Australians and I've done that all across my political career," he said.





"Over the last three years and particularly the last two what Australians have needed from me going through this pandemic has been strength and resilience.





"I admit that hasn't enabled Australians to see a lot of other gears in the way I work, I know Australians know I can be a bit of a bulldozer when it comes to issues."





Mr Morrison said in recent times that approach had been "pretty important" in getting through the challenges faced by his government during the COVID-19 pandemic.





But he added that his style of running the country would need to evolve if he was returned as prime minister.





"I know there are things that are going to have to change with the way I do things. because we are moving into a different time," he said.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese quickly criticised Mr Morrison's response, saying if voters wanted change they should elect a new government.





"Scott Morrison has today said he is a bulldozer - a bulldozer wrecks things - a bulldozer knocks things over - I'm a builder that's what I am," he said.





"If I'm elected prime minister I will build things in this country. Scott Morrison is saying vote for me and I'll change - if you want change, change the government."



Tough talk on China and praise for Chinese-Australians

Mr Morrison was campaigning on Friday alongside the seat’s Hong Kong-born Liberal MP Glady’s Liu touring a modern manufacturing business in the Chisholm electorate.





Asked about balancing how Australians with Chinese heritage have perceived his government's tough talk on China, he sought to make a clear distinction between this approach and them offering praise for members of the local Chinese community.





Mr Morrison has made his response to handling diplomatic relations with Beijing a central plank of the election campaign, as part of selling his government's national security credentials.



He said he has “always” acted “very” carefully to make a distinction between the Chinese government and those who hold Chinese heritage in Australia.





“I am always very careful to make this distinction,” he told reporters.





“I talk about the assertive and aggressive nature of the Chinese government - not the Chinese people.





“Chinese-Australians are the greatest patriots you could hope for in this country.”



Mr Morrison had earlier said that “no government” has been more “forthright than ours” when it comes to “standing up to the Chinese government”.





This has included Defence Minister Peter Dutton making a warning that Australia needs to prepare for war in light of the looming threat from China and global insecurity from Russia’s war in Ukraine.





He has said Australia wants a "normalised relationship with China" but "acts of aggression" witnessed from Beijing "aren't acceptable to our country".





Ms Liu - who holds the seat of Chisholm on a margin of 0.5 per cent - was also questioned about whether she shared concerns about the rise of China, and did not directly answer the question.





“If anyone suggests that Chinese-Australians are not Australians and still have the loyalty and want to do things that is bad for Australia I think that is offensive ... divisive and un-Australian,” she said.





Mr Albanese was also asked about Labor's approach to the potential threat posed by China during his press conference.





“China is forward-leaning - it's more aggressive in the region and it's trying to extend its influence in the region,” he said.





“Australia needs to respond by upping our presence in the region.”



Prime minister targets deputy Labor leader

The prime minister has sought to attack his Labor opponents as China's preferred party to win the election, despite warnings about this approach from national security experts.





Mr Morrison on Friday added to this criticism by taking aim at Labor's deputy leader Richard Marles, after The Australian reported the leader had held 10 meetings with the Chinese embassy or officials in the past five years.





The prime minister said it was a “very strangely high number of meetings between an opposition member of Parliament and Chinese government officials”.





“I mean, something doesn't sound right to me,” he said.





Mr Marles accused the response of being “desperate and silly” accusing them of trying to engage in a “desperate” distraction.





He said it was “no secret” he had maintained a relationship with the "diplomatic core" in Canberra.





“Let's be clear, I've been completely transparent about all my activities indeed the government has known about them.”



Labor pledges funding for Great Barrier Reef

Mr Albanese turned his election campaign attention to efforts to protect the Great Barrier reef from the impact of climate change.





The Labor leader visits Cairns on Friday to announce extra funding to help the reef, pledging to work with the Queensland government, Indigenous communities, businesses and landowners.





"Parents and grandparents are worried their children will not be able to see this incredible natural wonder for themselves," Mr Albanese said.



"That's why it's so important we act on climate change and species protection - to protect the reef and the tens of thousands of jobs that rely on it."





In January, Labor pledged $163 million in funding for a reef protection program.





The additional announcement brings the total commitment to $194.5 million over the forward estimates.





As part of Labor's plan, Indigenous ranger organisations will be allocated $100 million by the end of the decade for reef protection and restoration programs.





Labor would work with the state government to scale up gully and wetland restoration and expand a crown-of-thorns starfish culling program.





The plan also includes funding to research thermal tolerant corals to help the species adapt to climate change.





He's expected to make the announcement alongside Queensland's Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.





Ms Palaszczuk said the Morrison government's approach to protecting the reef and "the jobs that rely on it" has been "disappointing".



Mr Morrison visited Cairns in January to commit $1 billion over the next nine years to help manage the reef after the Commonwealth successfully lobbied UNESCO to delay a decision listing the site as "in danger".



Coalition reveals plan to charge foreign criminals for detention

The government is playing up its border protection credentials, saying if it's re-elected on 21 May it will pass new laws to charge foreign criminals for the cost of their own immigration detention.





Mr Morrison said the policy was about bolstering its response to foreign nationals who commit crimes in Australia.





"You never rest when it comes to national security or border security," he said.





"It sends a very strong message - if you come and commit a crime in this country and you're not a citizen you will go to jail and when you get out you'll be in detention and then you'll be sent home."





Opposition education spokesperson Tanya Plibersek has said Labor would consider the proposal, but questioned the timing of the announcement.





"Isn't it interesting that the government has been there for almost a decade. This guy has been prime minister for three years, before being treasurer he was the immigration minister," she told Sky News.



"He could have done it at any time. Now a week out from an election he's come up with this brilliant new idea and everyone has to fall in line immediately. It looks a bit like a policy that's been dreamt up for a political campaign.





Ms Plibersek reaffirmed Labor's commitment to boat turnbacks, saying there would be no tolerance for people smugglers.





The prime minister was in Melbourne on Friday promising to secure modern manufacturing and supply chains in Australia.





A $324 million pledge will safeguard Australia's supply chains seen as key to prosperity, resilience and national security.





It includes $15 million for a monitoring support mechanism to help predict future shocks to the system.





The CSIRO will be funded $4 million to enhance its transport network tool, which models domestic supply chains in Australia.





In addition, a $53 million investment will go towards building an animal health vaccine research and manufacturing facility.



Kim Jong-un look alike crashes campaign event

A man posing as North Korea's leader was also seen gatecrashing Mr Morrison's campaign in Melbourne, claiming a vote for the Liberals would result in Australia being controlled by the Chinese government.





The man, who would not reveal his name, burst through the doors of an electronics manufacturing facility in Melbourne on Friday morning.



A man dressed as North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un arrives as Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves Extel Technologies manufacturing facility on Day 33 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Melbourne, in the seat of Chisholm. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE Dressed as Kim Jong-un, he identified himself as the "supreme leader" before telling workers at the site they had supported the Chinese Communist Party by hosting the campaign event.





"Thank you for supporting Gladys Liu. If you want the Communist Party to control Australia, vote Liberal," he said.





The man tried to approach Ms Liu, but she was whisked away by security into a car. He was being spoken to by Victoria Police for the stunt.





Queensland Senate candidate Drew Pavlou later claimed responsibility for the incident.



