Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have character and policies scrutinised in final leaders' debate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese have faced off in their final debate before Australians go to the polls, jousting over topics ranging from the minimum wage to climate change and free childcare.





After the combative tone of their last leaders' debate, Wednesday night's event saw the pair adopt more measured responses characterised by the repetition of familiar political messaging.





Both Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese were questioned over how their economic policies would deliver for Australians, as well as the key policy differences of their campaigns with less than 10 days to go before voters head to the polls on 21 May.



Mr Morrison told voters the Coalition was more experienced and capable of managing a “stronger economy”, while Mr Albanese pushed for Australians to embrace change and build "a better future” with Labor.





The opponents' ongoing dispute over wages marked the opening clash in the debate after they were questioned about whether workers deserve a pay rise.





Mr Albanese said people were doing it “really tough” in the face of increased cost of living pressures standing by his support for a rise in the minimum wage which kept wages above inflation, currently 5.1 per cent.





“We are advocating publicly that people not get left behind,” he said.





“If the increase is less than the inflation rate then what that means is they’ll be getting a real wage cut and they deserve better than that.”









Mr Morrison said he supported wages “going up” but warned that a 5.1 per cent increase risked heightening inflationary pressures and driving up interest rates.





“We can’t have a situation where someone may get a wage rise but then gets it all taken back in higher interest rates and higher cost of living,” he said.





Both leaders have said that a decision on wages should be left for the Fair Work Commission to decide, but there remains a divide in their political messaging.





Mr Albanese spoke about an increase to wages being the difference between people having mincemeat instead of steak and the proposed rise to people’s pay packets amounting to only the equivalent to two cups of coffee.





Mr Morrison in contrast argued that the cost burden on small businesses must be factored into any wage decision saying that “all the moving parts” of the economy needed to be understood and considered.



Despite the more restrained tone of the debate, a robust exchange broke out over the Morrison government’s cancelled $90 billion submarine deal with the French government.





The dispute occurred after Mr Albanese defended the spending committed to his party’s childcare plan.





“Childcare policy cost is $5.4 billion over the forward estimates, which is less than the $5.5 billion that you spent on submarines that just ended up with a torn-up contract,” he said.





Mr Morrison then replied: “you don’t support the submarine contract?"





“The ones we are doing with the Americans or the British,” he said referring to the government’s signing of the AUKUS agreement to secure nuclear submarine technology.









“We do support that, you know that,” Mr Albanese said.





“Doesn’t sound like it,” Mr Morrison said.





Both leaders also sparred over attacks against each other's character, Mr Albanese claiming Mr Morrison had repeatedly not taken responsibility as prime minister and blamed others during his leadership of the country.





Mr Morrison in kind accused his opponent of not being able to demonstrate that he’s able to “get across the detail” to take over the prime ministership, seizing on stumbles from Mr Albanese during the campaign.



The policy debate

The debate also resurfaced key differences between the Coalition and Labor over climate change, border policy and integrity in politics.





Mr Morrison touted his government’s credentials in stopping the boats of people smugglers as he repeated his attacks against Labor over their intention to remove temporary protection visas (TPVs).





“If you change the visa status of people who have come to Australia by boat and there are many here right now that sends a clear message,” he said.





TPVs are currently issued to asylum seekers who arrive in Australia without a visa and are subsequently found to be owed protection.



But Labor - which supports the Coalition’s boat turn back and regional processing policies - says they have become obsolete because of these measures.





“Anyone who comes by boat will not get any visa here in Australia,” Mr Albanese said.





The pair also grappled over their climate change policies with Mr Morrison saying the government’s investment in technology would secure the transition to net zero emissions by 2050.





“It's about - not mandates, but giving people choices about how to achieve this and to have reliable affordable energy in our system,” he said.





Mr Albanese in response declared that Labor’s climate policy would “end the climate wars” which he said had received support from business leaders, the National Farming Federation and unions.





“Climate change is real and it's here now. We see it with the bushfires and floods,” he said.





“Australia can be a renewable energy superpower for the world if we seize this opportunity.”





Both parties have declared support for a target of net zero emissions by the middle of the century.





But Labor has committed to a more ambitious 43 per cent emissions reduction target by 2030.





In comparison, the Coalition has pledged to reduce emissions between 26 per cent and 28 per cent on 2005 levels by this deadline, but says forecasts are expected to reach 35 per cent.





On the issue of the anti-corruption watchdog, Mr Albanese pledged that his party would deliver legislation on their proposal “this year”.





Mr Morrison said he would be “very happy” to bring forward their proposal if “we can ensure our bill can be passed” after deciding not to bring on the legislation during the last term because of a lack of support in the parliament.









Asked about women and childcare, Mr Albanese pointed to his party’s plan to deliver more affordable childcare to 96 per cent of families as evidence of his commitment.





“It's not welfare, it's economic reform. It will boost productivity,” he said.





Mr Morrison cited progress reducing the gender pay gap during his time in government as evidence of his party’s success on women's issues.





“It means women today because of the closing of the gender pay gap under our government are better off,” he said.



