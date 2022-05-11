Labor leader Anthony Albanese (left) and Prime Minister Scott Morrison face questions in the final leaders' debate.

Live

From wages to asylum seekers: Here's what was said in the final leaders' debate

Live blog for updates from the third and final leaders' debate between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Published 11 May 2022
10:30pm10 minutes ago
Leaders asked to name each others' strengths
As the debate draws to a close, Riley asks the leaders to share one strength they see in the other.

The prime minister begins and says he has always admired that Mr Albanese "he has never forgot where he has come from".

"He grew up in housing commission and I have no doubt that the other day, on Mother's Day, is always probably the toughest day of each year, it is for him. And he has shown the ability to rise to be the leader of one of the oldest parties in this country, and he should be commended for that.

"He has shown a great deal of determination over that period of time to rise from very humble beginnings. I admire that in Australians and I admire that in Anthony."

But the PM says "to do this job, you need to know your stuff. You need to be across the detail ... Because too many Australians livelihoods dependent on it. As much as I respect what he has been able to achieve, I just don't believe that he has been able to demonstrate that he is able to get across the detail to do this job."

"That's what I call a compliment sandwich," Riley says.
Now it's Mr Albanese's turn, and he says Mr Morrison is "absolutely committed to his nation, and I admire that."

"And on a range of issues, to name one, mental health in terms of young people. We have seen increased funding for mental health but in particular increased funding for Headspace and those issues," he says.

"Mental health is something that when we were all a bit younger, it wasn't spoken about. It's a good thing it's being spoken about, it's a good thing the prime minister speaks about it as well."
10:27pm12 minutes ago
Childcare and the gender pay gap
The leaders are asked about why free childcare, which happened during the pandemic, can’t continue.

Mr Albanese goes first, and touts Labor’s plan “for more affordable childcare where 96 per cent of families will be better off and 4 per cent will be the same”.

He says Labor would also have the Productivity Commission look at the implications of a potential move to a universal system of affordable childcare.

“It's not welfare, it's economic reform. It will boost productivity, help business, help women's retirement incomes,” he says.

Mr Albanese also says that Labor would make gender pay equity an objective of the Fair Work Act and adopt all 55 recommendations of the Jenkins Review into safety in the workplace.

In his response, Mr Morrison says the gender pay gap “has fallen from 17.4 per cent under Labor to 13.8 per cent where it is now, and it even went down to 13.4 per cent”.

“What does that mean? It means women today because of the closing of the gender pay gap under our government are better off,” he says.

The prime minister is asked about reports “that an MP in your party room suggested that childcare and women accessing childcare was outsourcing parenting. Do you agree, and is this an issue you ever talk to Jenny about?”

He says it’s “not something I agree with” and that Jenny and he “talk about childcare and many issues all the time”.

“We have a responsible and affordable policy on childcare. What we don't do is go and promise the world when you know you can't pay for it,” he says.
10:16pm23 minutes ago
Alan Tudge 'will be next education minister'
Riley then asks the prime minister about a reported payout
to Education Minister Alan Tudge's former staffer
, saying: “Haven’t taxpayers got a right to know why they have paid half a million dollars in this?”

"First of all this matter I'm advised has not even been settled. That's because these are matters to go to very private interactions between people and they are handled sensitively. We had an independent inquiry into Alan Tudge," the prime minister says.
Asked for his view, Mr Albanese says: "I think that we need some transparency here, and I note that the person involved here has said that she is happy for there to be public disclosure."

He adds he is not across the facts of the matter, and won't comment further.

"But I do think that it's quite extraordinary that we are in an election campaign, Alan Tudge is - I think - still the education minister, it's not clear to me, prime minister."

Mr Morrison goes onto say Mr Tudge will be the education minister after the election. Stuart Robert is currently the acting education minister.

"He will be happy to come back and serve in the ministry and I welcome that," Scott Morrison says.
10:11pm28 minutes ago
The 'teal independents' phenomenon
Moderator Mark Riley moves the debate on to the ‘teal independents’ - a group of high profile independent candidates running on climate change platforms in mostly Liberal seats.
He asks the Labor leader: “Almost 30 per cent of voters say they will support independents or minor parties in this election, a record high. What have you done to drive voters away from the major parties, Mr Albanese?”

The Opposition leader says there is “a great deal of disillusionment out there with the major parties” and that the “level of corrupt practices that we have seen in recent times has led to that as well”.

He reiterates a call for “a strong national anti-corruption commission”, that he’s made throughout the election campaign.

Now Riley asks Mr Morrison: “Prime minister, the independents are threatening your members in several seats including your treasurer. What's gone wrong?”

The past two years have been “incredibly tough and that has greatly disrupted our society and community and I think people are still feeling the effects of that”, Mr Morrison says.

To those thinking about voting for independents, he says Australia “doesn't need a weak government that has to negotiate for its existence every single day … A vote for the independents may be well meaning, but it would be a vote to weaken or parliament and weaken Australia.”
9:59pm41 minutes ago
Prime minister on asylum seeker boats: 'I know how to stop them'
The next question is on asylum seeker policy, with Riley asking the prime minister to justify claims that boat arrivals would return under Labor.

"Mr Albanese has said if he is elected he will abolish temporary protection visas - that means permanent visas for people who have come on a boat. They have learnt nothing in the last decade," Mr Morrison says.

"I know how to keep them stopped because I know how to stop them. I know what the policy is because I designed it and made sure it worked. Mr Albanese wants to weaken it."

In response, Mr Albanese says:

"The key to keeping our borders strong are the elements of the plan that would turn back boats, which we support, offshore processing which we support, and settlement in third countries, which we support.

"Anyone who comes by boat will not get any visa here in Australia, they won't be allowed to settle here in Australia. We have the same position on all of those issues."

Mr Albanese says where Labor sees a good idea, "we will support it," - which "stands in stark contrast with this government".
9:45pman hour ago
'Loose unit when it comes to the economy': Leaders quizzed on character
The next question is on ‘true character’.

“Mr Morrison, you've called Mr Albanese the most dangerous Labor leader since Gough Whitlam and that might be unkind to Gough Whitlam. Can you justify that?” Riley asks.

“We saw it yesterday and we saw it again today …This is a Labor leader who comes from the far left of the party and has been very loose, he is a loose unit when it comes to the economy. He makes things up as he goes along. The policies he comes up with he doesn't think through. He has got a housing policy where if you get a wage rise you've got to sell your house. He has got a health policy that he hasn't been able to cost. He says it's costed, but it's uncosted. He has got an NDIS policy he isn't able to explain,” Mr Morrison says.

Mr Morrison says that “no Labor leader in the past when he has been in the shadow ministry or the ministry has ever trusted [Mr Albanese] with a financial job. I wouldn't let him near the till either.”

Riley gives Mr Albanese a minute to rebut Mr Morrison’s statement.

“I will lead the most experienced incoming Labor government in our history. I've served as deputy prime minister, served as a senior infrastructure minister, communications, regional development across a range of portfolios for six years and been government leader in the House of Representatives while I presided over the entire parliamentary program during that period,” he says.

“I make this point as well. I have acted as prime minister on a couple of short occasions. When Bob Hawke, Kevin Rudd and Gough Whitlam became Labor prime ministers none of them had served as ministers in a government. I have. I have an experienced team. We are ready for government. And all we see from this government that is now seeking a fourth term in office, we don't have an agenda for today let alone an agenda for the next term. All they have is abuse and scare campaigns and fear campaigns, no policies for the future. We can do better than that.”
9:42pman hour ago
Discussion moves to rising interest rates and cost of living
Moderator Mark Riley asked the leaders about rising interest rates, and who or what is responsible.

"The best way to keep downward pressure on rising interest rates, and we know that interest rates have risen 25 basis points, now they have gone up over 100 basis points in New Zealand and 90 in the UK, 75 in the United States and Canada. So we are seeing this all around the world and Australia has been performing better," Mr Morrison said.

"But to keep downward pressure on interest rates, you've got to keep downward pressure on inflation as well.

“We have got employment outcomes that are 50 per cent better. That’s what a good economic plan looks like. That’s what good economic management looks like."

In response, Mr Albanese said Australia achieved its triple-A credit rating under Labor, and that productivity is key to growing the economy without putting upward pressure on inflation and interest rates.

"That's what we have prioritised productivity-boosting measures as part of our economic plan," he said.

9:34pman hour ago
Minimum wage opens debate
The opening question is on wages, which moderator Mark Riley describes as the “defining issue” of the election campaign.

Riley asks Mr Albanese: “You said you would absolutely support a 5.1 per cent pay rise to match inflation, a pay rise that is to the minimum wage. Today that's not so clear though, what is your promise?

“It is very clear. The Fair Work Commission sets wages but the idea that Scott just spoke about the strength of the economy that he says is there. The idea that those heroes of the pandemic, those low wage workers, people on the minimum wage, are cleaners, they're people working in the care sector, they're people who work in retail, they are people who help get us through the pandemic. They deserve more than our thanks. They don't deserve a real wage cut,” Mr Albanese says.

“The Fair Work Commission makes the decision independent of government … but what I've said is if they made a decision that there shouldn't be a real wage cut. Because people are doing it really tough out there. The cost of everything is going up.”

Now it’s the PM’s turn.

“All right, Mr Morrison, you say a pay rise matching inflation will cripple the economy,” Riley puts to Mr Morrison.

“What I say is I support wages obviously going up and welcome the fact that the Reserve Bank governor is saying those wages are now going up, and the minimum wage, well it's increased by 7 per cent in real terms over the course of our government. In fact, in seven of the last eight years the minimum wage increase has been higher than inflation,” Mr Morrison says.

“Under the previous Labor government three out of the six years they were in government real wages actually fell, minimum wages actually fell for minimum wage earners. And it's not just the minimum wage that is affected by the wage decision of the Fair Work Australia, it's about 2 per cent who are on the minimum wage but another 23 per cent of the Australian workforce is impacted by that decision through some 120 awards … And small businesses are doing it incredibly tough. They're the ones who employ people and we want to ensure that they can keep employing people. And by having a sensible approach to wages policy they can employ people and pay them better wages.”
9:26pman hour ago
Leaders talk 'aspirations' in opening statements
The final debate is underway, and Mr Morrison delivered his two-minute opening statement first (after a coin toss win went to Mr Albanese to go second).

Mr Morrison said the election is all about a "strong economy" and achieving "aspirations for your family".

"This election is all about who can manage that economy best, who can manage money, who understands the economy best to ensure that we can have a strong economy for a stronger future for Australia.

"But most of all, it means that you can achieve your aspirations for you and your family, in a stronger economy you have more opportunity to do that. In a weaker economy it's harder, and you don't want to risk a weaker economy."

Mr Albanese was up next, saying he believes good government "can change people's lives for the better".

"I believe that good government can help people achieve their dreams and aspirations for a better future for themselves, their families and in particular generations to come. I know that because I've lived it."

He said Australians have "conflict fatigue", and want "solutions, not arguments".
9:01pm2 hours ago
Welcome to SBS News' leaders' debate live blog
Good evening, and welcome to SBS News' live blog of the third leaders’ debate of the federal election campaign.

Shortly, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the debate hosted by the Seven Network. It’s the final debate before we head to the polls on 21 May - and we’re here to guide you through it.

You can watch all the action unfold on Channel Seven or the network’s streaming platform, 7plus, from 9:10pm AEST.

SBS will also be live streaming the debate in Arabic, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Mandarin, which can be viewed on
SBS On Demand
and
SBS language social pages.

