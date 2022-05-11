As the debate draws to a close, Riley asks the leaders to share one strength they see in the other.

The prime minister begins and says he has always admired that Mr Albanese "he has never forgot where he has come from".

"He grew up in housing commission and I have no doubt that the other day, on Mother's Day, is always probably the toughest day of each year, it is for him. And he has shown the ability to rise to be the leader of one of the oldest parties in this country, and he should be commended for that.

"He has shown a great deal of determination over that period of time to rise from very humble beginnings. I admire that in Australians and I admire that in Anthony."

But the PM says "to do this job, you need to know your stuff. You need to be across the detail ... Because too many Australians livelihoods dependent on it. As much as I respect what he has been able to achieve, I just don't believe that he has been able to demonstrate that he is able to get across the detail to do this job."

"That's what I call a compliment sandwich," Riley says.

Now it's Mr Albanese's turn, and he says Mr Morrison is "absolutely committed to his nation, and I admire that."

"And on a range of issues, to name one, mental health in terms of young people. We have seen increased funding for mental health but in particular increased funding for Headspace and those issues," he says.

"Mental health is something that when we were all a bit younger, it wasn't spoken about. It's a good thing it's being spoken about, it's a good thing the prime minister speaks about it as well."