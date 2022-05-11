Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will face off in final leaders' debate tonight. Here's how to watch it

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the third leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign on Wednesday night.





Hosted by the Seven Network, it will be the final debate before polling day on 21 May.





In its latest offering, SBS will live stream the debate in Arabic, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Mandarin, which can be viewed on SBS On Demand and SBS language social pages.



How will it work?

The leaders of the two major political parties will go head-to-head in a debate hosted by Seven News political editor Mark Riley.





It follows the second debate of the campaign on Sunday night on Channel Nine — the first broadcast on free-to-air television — which saw the leaders face a panel of three journalists: Nine political editor Chris Uhlmann, David Crowe from the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, and Deborah Knight from 2GB. That debate was hosted by 60 Minutes' reporter Sarah Abo.



The first debate was broadcast on Sky News on 20 April, where live interpretations were provided in Arabic and Mandarin on SBS On Demand in an Australian first.



When will it begin?

The final debate will run on Wednesday 11 May, kicking off at 9:10pm AEST.





You can follow all live developments on SBS News live blog, which will begin as the debate gets underway.



How can I watch it?

The debate will be broadcast on Channel Seven, along with the network's streaming platform 7plus.





SBS will be live streaming the debate, translated into Arabic, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Mandarin.





You can tune in with the live translations on SBS On Demand or via the SBS language Facebook and Twitter pages .



