AFL club details 'unfathomable heartache' in first statement since Hunter Valley bus crash

Key Points Ten people were killed in a bus crash in the Hunter Valley over a week ago.

Many of the victims were closely involved with the Singleton Roosters AFL club.

The club's president says members are leaning on each other for support.

Singleton Roosters AFL club members are suffering "unfathomable heartache" because many of those killed or injured in the NSW Hunter Valley bus crash belonged to the tight-knit sports group.





The close-knit community of Singleton was hit the hardest by the crash just over a week ago, which killed 10 mostly young people who were travelling home after a wedding, seven of them local to the area.





Many of the victims were closely involved with the Singleton Roosters AFL club and president Dylan Hixon says members are leaning on each other for support.





"Our community has experienced unfathomable heartache, distress, and sadness after a number of people closely connected to the club were on board and either injured or killed," he told reporters from the oval outside the football club on Monday.



"We will lean on each other through this incredible and difficult time with the memory of everyone that has been lost at the forefront of our thoughts."





He asked for privacy to allow the club collectively to grieve and process the loss.





"Our first priority and focus is on supporting the families, friends and those from the wider club community who have been affected by this unspeakable tragedy," he said.





Among the victims were Nadene McBride, who coached the Singleton Roosterettes, her 22-year-old daughter Kyah who played in the team, as well as Kyah's boyfriend, Kane Symons.



Also killed were Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott who both played for Singleton Roosters teams and left behind two young children.





Tori Cowburn, who also died, was captain of The Roosterettes and worked for mining company Thiess.





Darcy Bulman, a 30-year-old investigator for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission from Melbourne was killed while her partner is believed to be injured.



A junior doctor, a husband and wife and a mother and daughter were among those who died in the bus crash. Source: Supplied Rebecca Mullen, a junior doctor and Singleton local working at Calvary Mater Newcastle hospital, was one of the younger victims.





Others who died were Zach Bray, who was working as a mining engineer in the Hunter region, and engineer Angus Craig who had worked with mining company BHP in Queensland.





Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said nine victims remained in hospital, with two of them in intensive care.



Two community gatherings and memorials have been set up in Singleton and Greta, he said.





NSW Premier Chris Minns said more than half a million dollars had already been donated to a fund to help victims and their families.





"Pleasingly we're at about $600,000 or $611,000 which is a significant number," he told Sydney radio station 2GB on Monday.



