The Hunter Valley bus crash took the lives of 10 people. Here's what we know about them

Key Points Families, friends, and sporting clubs are paying tribute to 10 victims who died in a bus crash on Sunday night.

Most of the victims were young, and are being remembered as vibrant people with promising lives ahead of them.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced a $100,000 donation to a fund for survivors, victims and their families.

This article contains references/and or images of a deceased Indigenous person/Torres Strait Islander/Aboriginal person.





The victims of one of Australia's worst bus crashes are being remembered as vibrant people with promising lives ahead of them as families and communities grieve their loss.





The close-knit Hunter Valley town of Singleton is reeling after Sunday night's crash which claimed 10 mostly young people, seven of whom were local to the area.





A junior doctor, a husband and wife and a mother and daughter were among those who died while returning from attending a wedding at the Wandin Estate Winery in Lovedale.





They had links to communities across Australia, but many were also connected to the Singleton Roosters footy club.





Two of the victims were Nadene McBride, who coached the Singleton Roosterettes, and her 22-year-old daughter Kyah who played in the team.



Husband and father Graham "Banger" McBride remains in hospital, coming to terms with his loss.





"There are no words to describe the grief our family is feeling at this time," the McBride family said in a statement.





Kyah's boyfriend, Kane Symons, also died in the crash and was remembered as a keen surfer, a remarkable leader and a genuine friend by his former Tasmanian Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club.





"Kane's infectious enthusiasm, positive spirit, and constant encouragement have left an indelible mark on our club, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him," club president Christine Gaby said in a statement.





Also killed were Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott, who played for Singleton Roosters teams and left behind two young children.



Tori Cowburn, who also died, was captain of the Roosterettes and also played netball, touch football, tennis and basketball.





Darcy Bulman, a 30-year-old investigator for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, travelled from Melbourne with her partner for the wedding celebrations.





Her life was also tragically cut short, and her partner is believed to be among the injured.





Rebecca Mullen, a junior doctor and Singleton local working at Calvary Mater Newcastle Hospital was one of the younger victims unable to be saved.





NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said Ms Mullen had a "long and illustrious career in medicine" ahead of her, but she was taken too early.



"This has made a very dark day even darker for NSW Health," Mr Park told reporters on Tuesday.





Hunter Valley mining engineer and bowel cancer survivor Zach Bray was also among those killed.





Originally from Sydney's northern beaches, his father, Adam, spoke of his pride in his son.





"Zach Bray … (you) have become a giant of a man in every possible way, proud doesn't even come close," he wrote on social media.





Engineer Angus Craig, who had worked with the mining company BHP in Queensland, also died in the crash.





In tributes on social media, friends described him as a "beautiful person" who had the "whole world ahead of him".



READ MORE Hunter Valley bus crash: Driver released on bail as community mourns

Many in the community came together at a vigil held at the Singleton Baptist Church on Tuesday evening, where people mourned their losses and showed their support.





The owners of local hotels have begun offering accommodation to the victims' families, with many needing extended stays in the area.





The bus driver, Brett Andrew Button, 58, faced Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of deadly dangerous driving and was released on bail.





On Wednesday, NSW Premier Chris Minns visited the grieving rural town to lay a wreath and announce a $100,000 donation to a fund for survivors, victims and their immediate families.





Anyone wanting to donate to the families and injured is encouraged to visit www.rawcs.org.au.





A GoFundMe started by the Singleton Roosters footy club to raise money for the families was capped after raising more than $120,000, with the club saying any further donations should be made through the Rotary website.



