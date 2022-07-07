'But didn't you just celebrate?': Here's a guide to Eid al-Adha for non-Muslims

More than one billion Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate their most significant religious holiday, Eid al-Adha, or the "feast of sacrifice".





Eid al-Adha is celebrated annually on the 10th day in the final month of the Islamic calendar, Dhul-Hijjah.





It marks the third day of the annual pilgrimage that Muslims partake in, called Hajj , in Saudi Arabia, where millions of faithful believers embark on a holy journey for five to six days.



Muslims fulfil the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia while performing the prayer at the Masjid al-Haram and circumambulating the Kaaba. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency Because Muslims follow the lunar calendar, the month of Dhul-Hijjah shifts ten days earlier every year so there isn't a fixed annual date for Hajj or Eid.





In 2022, most people worldwide will celebrate the festivities on Saturday 9 July, while others will follow suit on Sunday.





It'll also be an important Eid for Australians who celebrated the last Eid al-Adha in lockdown due to COVID-19 restrictions that were placed across the country.



Muslims have two Eids in the year?

That's right. Some people who have Muslim friends or colleagues know about the first Eid of the year and may feel history is repeating when the second Eid rolls around.





"Wait ... didn't you just celebrate Eid?" is a commonly asked question by those who were unaware there were two Eids in the year.





The first Eid is called Eid al-Fitr and is celebrated following the month of Ramadan .



It marks the end of a holy month where Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. This is known as the "lesser Eid" and is celebrated over three days.





That's the celebration you're probably more aware of. But, wait - there's another set of festivities.





Just over two months later, it's time for the second Eid, Eid al-Adha, known as the "greater Eid" and generally goes over four days.



What's the story behind Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha is celebrated in commemoration of the prophet Ibrahim who was commanded by God to sacrifice his son, Ismail.





Muslims believe that God commanded the prophet to sacrifice Ismail to test his commitment to his faith. When Ibrahim was prepared to commit the sacrifice, God saw his devotion and placed a ram in replacement for his son.



And why do you sacrifice animals?

In memory of Ibrahim's story - which has parallels across other Abrahamic religions of Judaism and Christianity - Muslims are generally required to sacrifice either a sheep, lamb, goat, cow, bull or camel. This act of worship is called "Qurbani" or "Qurban".





Muslims believe sacrificing an animal is a testament to Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son for the sake of God.



Muslim worshippers gathered to take part in Eid prayers in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Source: Getty / Future Publishing The sacrifice also acts as a form of charity. In many majority-Muslim countries where people personally commit the sacrifice, the meat is generally split into three portions: one is to be eaten by the family, one for relatives and friends and one to be shared among the disadvantaged.





Many people tend to volunteer their entire Qurban to those who are less fortunate and do not have access to meat to feed themselves or their families.



How do you perform the sacrifice in Australia?

In Australia and other Western countries, Muslims don't sacrifice the animals themselves.





Instead, they'll usually pay charity organisations that will facilitate the Qurban in countries overseas. After the animals are sacrificed, their meat is distributed to poor and vulnerable communities.



Do all Muslims have to do this?

Not everyone needs to perform the Qurban.





Some Muslims believe it's only obligatory for one Muslim per household. Others believe that any adult who has the financial means should do so too.



How do I wish my Muslim friend a happy Eid?

There are so many ways to wish someone well on their special spiritual day, and they vary across different languages, depending on which cultural group they are from.





The most common way to say it is "Eid Mubarak". That quite literally translates to "happy Eid" in Arabic.



