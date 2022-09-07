Canadian police apprehend remaining suspect in mass stabbings case that killed 10

Canadian police said on Wednesday they had taken into custody the second suspect wanted in the weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous tribal reserve.





Myles Sanderson, 30, was apprehended on the fourth day of an intense manhunt after authorities said he and his older brother were responsible for the stabbings.





His brother, Damien, was found dead on Monday. "There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," an alert by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.





Eighteen other people were wounded in the rampage, which ranks among the deadliest attacks in Canada's modern history and has rattled a country largely unaccustomed to acts of mass violence.



Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random. Authorities have offered no motive for the attacks.



Answers sought

Relatives of Canada's stabbing spree victims spoke out Wednesday about their "nightmare" and called for answers from authorities.





Three days after the rampage shattered a remote Indigenous community, Mark Arcand said the killings that claimed the lives of his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and her son Gregory Burns, 28, were a "horrible, senseless act."



Family of the victims of a series of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan hug following a news conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, 7 September 2022. Source: AAP / AP "We're broken," he said, describing feelings of anger and sadness. "It still feels like it's a nightmare. It doesn't feel real."





"How did this happen to our family? Why did it happen? We have no answers," he told a press conference.





"We just know that our family members were killed in their own home, in their yard."



Mr Arcland recounted how his sister had rushed out of her house to help her son, who was bleeding out in the driveway of their home after being stabbed several times.





"She was stabbed two times, and she died right beside him," he said.





"She was trying to protect her son." A neighbour ran over to try to stop the assailants, but she was also stabbed to death, he said.



'It was a war zone'

He said the family and the community has "a steep hill to climb, and we're going to climb it together, united."





Several vigils were scheduled for Wednesday evening. Those wounded in the attack were 17 adults and one young teen, police said.





Among them was another son of Bonnie Burns, who was slashed in the neck.





Several of the deceased victims had been identified by families and friends on social media, including a veteran, an addiction counsellor, and a mother of two who worked as a security guard at a local casino.



"I lost a lot of family... bodies everywhere on (the reservation), some deceased and many others with severe knife wounds and bleeding," Michael Brett Burns posted on Facebook.





"It was a war zone. The look in their eyes couldn't express the pain and suffering for those who were assaulted." Police believe some of the victims were targeted, and others were attacked randomly.



