Australia

'Captain killjoy': Why this political party is rejecting calls for a Matildas public holiday

A political leader has described himself as "captain killjoy" for hosing down the idea of a public holiday should the Matildas win the World Cup. Why is he against the idea?

A girl holds up an Australian flag at a stadium.

The Matildas have booked their spot in the semifinals after a nail-biting penalty shootout with France, setting up a showdown with England. Source: AAP / Darren England

Key Points
  • David Littleproud has rejected the suggestions of a national public holiday if the Matildas win the World Cup.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to speak about the proposal with state and territory leaders.
  • The Matildas have advanced to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal after beating France on penalties.
Anthony Albanese has talked it up but Nationals leader David Littleproud is pouring cold water on suggestions of a national public holiday should the Matildas win the World Cup.

Should the hosts prevail and advance to the final and win, Albanese has openly flagged the possibility of the country's workers enjoying a day off in recognition of the victory.

The prime minister is set to speak about the proposal with state and territory leaders at national cabinet on Wednesday.

'Captain killjoy' rejects holiday proposal

But Littleproud warned of a possible economic hit should the holiday go ahead.

"I don't want to be captain killjoy on this, but look, I think business has a point here," he told ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.

"It's easy to call for a national holiday when someone else is paying for it."

Business groups had spoken out about the increased cost to small businesses if the holiday was announced.

"I'm proud of the Matildas, I think every Australian is, and we're going to be riding it home on Wednesday night," Littleproud said.
"We can celebrate our wins but we've got to get on and pay the bills and make sure that the country keeps going."

The prime minister on Saturday said similar concerns were raised by businesses last year, when a national day of mourning was declared following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Some said that that was something that would cause economic disruption. What that did, of course, was lead to increased economic activity in a whole lot of businesses, particularly small businesses," Albanese said.

"It actually benefited a whole range of those businesses."

The prime minister said the final decision on public holidays would be made by premiers and chief ministers.

NSW Premier Chris Minns had already thrown his support behind the proposal.

Wednesday's match will be the first time the Matildas will play a semifinal at a World Cup, having failed to progress past the quarterfinals at previous tournaments.
3 min read
Published 13 August 2023 1:37pm
Updated 39m ago 2:10pm
Source: AAP

