Who is in the Matildas squad? The stories behind Australia's Women's World Cup heroes

As the Matildas attempt to take their home Women's World Cup journey all the way, the hype has been record-breaking and every match has smashed attendance and TV viewing records.





For years there has been talks of a "golden generation" within the Matildas who will reach their late twenties at the same time - the age sport science says athletes reach their physical peak.





They haven't gone further than a Quarterfinal in the World Cup and are banking on this group of athletes to be the ones to give an already thrilling tournament a fantasy ending.





If you're new to the Matildas bandwagon or unsure of who is who, here are the stories behind the squad, some of whom have been playing together for over a decade and some who have only played a handful of minutes together.



Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr is the only player to be awarded top scorer in Australia, the US and England's domestic leagues. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts Sam Kerr is not just one of the Matildas' most important players as captain and leading all-time goalscorer, she's widely considered one of the best players in the world.





To sum up her extremely long list of awards - she's the only person to be the top scorer in Australia, the US and England's domestic leagues, has been named Young Australian of the year and has won back to back player of the year awards all three seasons she's played for Chelsea, her current club.



READ MORE Sam Kerr has just won a prestigious football award for a second consecutive year

She is also the first and only Australian to have been nominated for the prestigious global Ballon d'Or Feminin award and one of two players to be nominated for every edition since its inception in 2018.





Kerr only began playing football aged 12 and had such raw talent and speed as a teen that she was fast-tracked into the national team at age 15.





Her first goal was an awkward deflection in 2010, but since then stylish game-winning goals have been pouring in.





At 29 years old she has achieved a remarkable amount in a relatively short time, including being credited with growing the sport's fanbase in Australia and around the world.



READ MORE Star striker Sam Kerr gave a major Matildas update for their next Women's World Cup match

Kerr did not feature in any of the World Cup group stages after tearing her calf muscle in training but was declared fit after two matches.





The team pulled through without her - they conceded three goals and lost against Nigeria, but bounced back with decisive victories over Canada and Denmark.



Mary Fowler

Mary Fowler's transfer to Manchester City aged just 19 was one of the club's most expensive. Source: AAP / Mark Baker When Kerr injured her calf, Matildas fans went into panic wondering how the front line would fill the gap.





Enter Mary Fowler, the team's youngest player and arguably one of its most exciting new talents.





The 20-year-old has already played nearly 40 times for the Matildas and became one of their most expensive transfers when she signed for Manchester City in England, from Montpellier in France, where she was a regular starter.





She was eligible to play for both Papua New Guinea and Ireland through her parents' nationalities, but Australian supporters are no doubt stoked she picked the country she was born in.





Fans regularly ask "why does Mary Fowler wear gloves?" She has been coy about it in the past but finally answered the question this week.





"I haven’t told anyone yet what (the reason is) — it’s a bit silly," she told Optus Sport.





“But I honestly just wear gloves because I get really fidgety. Usually, I train with a ring on, but if it’s cold, I wear gloves, and I can’t wear a ring in a match, so I usually wear gloves.”



Caitlin Foord

Caitlin Foord scored Australia's first goal against Denmark in the Women's World Cup Round of 16. Source: AAP / Sipa USA Caitlin Foord looked to be in the form of her life in Australia's match against Denmark, breaking down defences over and over and scoring a world-class goal through the goalkeeper's legs.





She was deservedly awarded player of the match and said she's been loving playing football for the Matildas, but when asked what crossed her mind when scoring, she replied bluntly "not much".



"She lit it up,” said centre back Alanna Kennedy. “She’s incredible. She’s one of the best players in the world at the moment.”





Now 28, Foord has been part of the Matildas' senior team since she was 16 and has scored over 30 goals.





She plays club football in England for Arsenal, alongside Steph Catley, and earned the praises of many club legends including Ian Wright for dramatic UEFA Women's Champion's League goals in successive years.



Steph Catley

Steph Catley captained the Matildas in their first four Women's World Cup matches. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts Wearing the captain's armband for the Matildas during this World Cup, Steph Catley also scored the team's first campaign goal.





With her "wand" of a left foot, as its often referred to by teammates, she blasted a penalty past the Republic of Ireland. A little over a week later she scored a very similar penalty against Canada.



Catley's link-up on the left wing with Foord has been almost psychic and produced incredible attacking play.





The 29-year-old has played club football in Australia and the US and signed with London's Arsenal in 2020.





She's no stranger to World Cup minutes - in the 2015 World Cup she played every single possible minute for Australia and played almost as many in the 2019 World Cup, even after she broke her hand during Australia's victory against Jamaica.



Mackenzie Arnold

This Women's World Cup is Mackenzie Arnold's third. Source: AAP / Sipa USA One of three goalkeepers called up for this World Cup, Arnold said several months out she didn't think she would be the first pick.





But she worked hard and came into the form of her life, being named player of the tournament at the International Cup of Nations first round in February.



Arnold has been open about how hearing loss has affected her life - she wears hearing aids except for when she takes the pitch.





Before games the Matildas line-up with young children "mascots" - photographs of Arnold with a young girl wearing hearing aids which were shared widely.



Hayley Raso

Hayley Raso is the first Australian to sign for Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. Source: AAP / Victoria Adkins Hayley Raso is one of the Matildas' most important goal threats and most physical players.





This became obvious within moments of the Matildas' first World Cup game against the Republic of Ireland, when she was immediately creating chances and being on the giving and receiving end of brutal tackles.





Raso at one point thought she'd never play again, after breaking her back in a collision during a game in 2018, but after gruelling months of rehab and surgery she was back and as fast as ever on the right wing.



The ribbons she wears in her hair every game have become famous and inspired a series of children's books written by Raso.





She says they make her feel close to her family when she plays - her grandma would give her a ribbon that matched her kit every season from when she first started playing.





Raso became the first Australian to sign for Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid in mid-2023 after seasons in England, Australia and the US.



Claire Polkinghorne

Clare Polkinghorne is the most experienced Matildas player in the squad, with nearly 160 appearances. Source: AAP / Isabel Infantes Centreback Clare Polkinghorne is the most experienced Matilda in the squad, having gained nearly 160 caps.





At 34, she is the second oldest player behind close friend Lydia Williams and the pair are the only Australian players ever to attend five World Cups.





Having injured her foot not long before the tournament, Polkinghorne did not start any of the Matildas' first four matches but had a couple of cameos off the bench.





The transition into a younger back line has begun for the team, but Polkinghorne is highly valued for her experience, attitude around the camp and cool head.





She has been described by teammates as the unofficial team mum.



Clare Hunt

Clare Hunt had only made six caps for the Matildas before the 2023 Women's World Cup. Source: AAP / Jono Searle If centreback Clare Polkinghorne is the Matildas' most experienced player, it's slightly ironic that the least capped player is centreback Clare Hunt.





Always around the Matildas set-up but unable to make the cut after rough years of injuries, Hunt won her first cap in October 2022.





She only played for the Matildas six times before the World Cup.





But don't mistake her newness for nervousness - Hunt's calm head, excellent decision making and passing have steered the Matildas out of scary defensive situations so far.





After the group stages, Hunt had the highest rate of passing accuracy of any player from any country in the tournament - around 92 per cent.



Katrina Gorry

Katrina Gorry made her first cap for the Matildas in 2012. Source: AAP / Sports Press Photo Nicknamed 'Mini' Katrina Gorry's presence at this World Cup has been anything but small.





The 30-year-old defensive midfielder has covered huge amounts of grass so far and won tackle after tackle.



She took around a year and a half off football from 2020 to 2021 while pregnant and subsequently solo parenting her daughter. She has played regularly with the Matildas since the beginning of 2022.





But she returned to her club Brisbane Roar around three months postpartum for her tenth season of Australian domestic football, which she has mixed in with stints in Europe.



Kyra Cooney-Cross

Kyra Cooney-Cross is one of the Matildas' youngest starting players at this Women's World Cup and has been put on corners duty. Source: AAP / Sipa USA At 21 years of age, Cooney-Cross has been a starting midfielder for the past year and seems to get better with every game.





She has been an engine in the midfield, working just as hard in defence as in attack.





Making her debut in Australia's domestic league at 15, she played several impressive seasons for Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers.





During her last season for Victory she scored a goal from a corner to win the grand final so it was an obvious choice that she be put on corners duty for the Matildas, along with Catley.





In 2022 she moved to Sweden, signing with Hammarby and quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Stockholm-based side, helping them claim the club’s first trophy in 28 years.



Ellie Carpenter

Ellie Carpenter is the only Australian to win the UEFA Women's Champions League. Unfortunately, she tore her anterior cruciate ligament 15 minutes into the final while playing for Olympique Lyonnais. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts Ellie Carpenter is one of the fastest and highest-paid players on the squad list and is famous for her blistering pace and attacking intelligence as right back.





She is the only Australian to have won the UEFA Women's Champions League which her team Olympique Lyonnais took home in 2022.



It was doubtful she would even make the World Cup though, as she tore her anterior cruciate ligament 15 minutes into the final.





Months of daily rehab saw the 23-year-old back to full health with enough time to prepare for the tournament.



Alana Kennedy

Australia's Alanna Kennedy plays club football for Manchester City, alongside Mary Fowler. Source: AAP / Victoria Adkins Being selected for this World Cup meant so much to Alanna Kennedy that she cried when she found out - she says it's the first time she ever cried after selection.





She'd been battling knee, calf, hamstring and shoulder injuries and had missed around 10 months of Matildas matches from late 2022-2023.





The 28-year-old has been solid with her feet and her head so far this tournament, winning many aerial duels and heading a goal against Nigeria.



Fans will be hoping she doesn't break her nose though, like she did in a friendly against New Zealand in early 2022.





A member of the Matildas 100 club, Kennedy has also racked up solid minutes during her club career which saw her sign in 2021 for Manchester City alongside Fowler, and Raso for a period.



Emily van Egmond

Emily van Egmond made her debut for the Matildas in 2010. Source: AAP / Darren England Emily van Egmond has been a familiar, reliable presence in the Matildas for the past 13 years, during which she's played over 130 matches.





She loves a goal and has scored over 30 for the team, including one against Nigeria in this World Cup's group stage.





The midfielder has played for 12 different clubs across England, Australia, continental Europe and the US, where she is currently signed to San Diego Wave.





She comes from a football family - her father Gary was a former Socceroo.



Charlotte Grant

Charlotte Grant was praised for running straight over to comfort Danish player Katrine Veje when the Matildas defeated Denmark and knocked them out of the Women's World Cup. Source: AAP / Sports Press Photo Charlotte Grant was one of several Matildas making their World Cup debut this time around and when she came on as a late substitute against Canada, it was obvious the moment was special for her.



Grant played a major part in the Matildas' lead-up to the cup, covering for Polkinghorne, Carpenter and Kennedy at various times during their injuries in the past 12 months.





Grant was praised for running over to comfort Danish players when the Matildas knocked the team out of the tournament.



Alex Chidiac

Alex Chidiac made her Australian national team debut in 2015 when she was 16. Source: AAP / Darren Pateman A fan favourite, Chidiac is yet to make more than a cameo off the bench at this tournament, but she showed serious promise and energy charging off the bench in the match against Nigeria.





The 24-year-old made her Australian national team debut in 2015 when she was 16 and is a high-profile star in the country's domestic league.





Last season she took out the prestigious Julie Dolan medal - the highest honour in the league- having played only 13 games for Melbourne Victory, while adding on a season in the US.



Cortnee Vine

Cortnee Vine says she has had a "whirlwind" 18 months. Source: AAP / Sports Press Photo In her own words, Cortnee Vine has had a "whirlwind" 18 and a bit months.





She led Sydney FC to a third straight title and has been the club’s top scorer and the members’ player of the year for the past two seasons.





Then the forward was awarded her first Matildas cap at the Asian Cup in 2022 and made regular starting appearances.



