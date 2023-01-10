World

Breaking

Cardinal George Pell dies aged 81 after hip surgery complications

Cardinal George Pell has died in Rome after complications from a hip replacement.

George Pell standing just behind two police officers

Cardinal George Pell was the Vatican's top finance minister before he left in 2017 to stand trial in Australia for child abuse offences. Source: AP / Andy Brownbill

Key Points:
  • Cardinal George Pell has died at the age of 81 in Vatican City.
  • Cardinal Pell was convicted of child sexual abuse offences in 2018 while he was the Archbishop of Melbourne.
  • His conviction was later overturned on appeal by the High Court in 2020.
This article contains references to child abuse.

The former Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne Cardinal George Pell has died in Vatican City aged 81.

The US-based EWTN Catholic news service reported Cardinal Pell went into cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday evening following hip replacement surgery in Rome.

EWTN's Vatican correspondent Colm Flynn said he confirmed Cardinal Pell's death with his household.

Australia's highest-ranking Catholic ever, Cardinal Pell was the Vatican's top finance minister before he left in 2017 to stand trial in Australia for child abuse offences.
Just before his death, Cardinal Pell was among those who attended Pope Emeritus Benedict's funeral last Thursday.

Cardinal Pell was convicted in 2018 of molesting two teenage choirboys in the sacristy at St Patrick's Cathedral while he was Archbishop of Melbourne in 1996.

He always maintained his innocence and his convictions were quashed in a unanimous decision by the High Court in 2020.

Father Edward Moloney, the administrator of Ballarat's St Patrick's Cathedral where Cardinal Pell served as a priest, said the parish would commend his soul to God and his merciful judgment.

"We pray in thanksgiving for all the good that he did," Father Moloney told AAP.

"As with all our people who die, we remember the words of the scriptures - it is a holy and wholesome thought to pray for the dead."
Close up of George Pell wearing black and sitting in a chair.
Cardinal George Pell has died at the age of 81. Source: AAP / Gregorio Borgia

'Difficult day for victims of child sexual abuse'

It would be a very difficult day for Cardinal Pell's family and loved ones, Victorian government minister Steve Dimopoulos said.

"But also a very difficult day for survivors and victims of child sexual abuse and their families, and my thoughts are with them," Mr Dimopoulos told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked in a BBC interview in May 2021 how he felt about child sexual abuse allegations being remembered when he dies, Cardinal Pell said the legacy he left was a "good thing".

"My only concern is to get the truth out there. It doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things what people think about me. But I am keen that the church is not judged unfairly," he said.

"I'm a bit old-school, buttoned-up. I think there are worse things than the stoics. I don't think it's always a virtue to wear your heart on your sleeve. But what is most important than words is what you do to help people."

He returned to the Vatican six months after his appeal was successful in September 2020.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Follow the latest from SBS News at 
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on 
iOS
 or 
Android
.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Share
3 min read
Published 11 January 2023 at 9:43am, updated an hour ago at 11:10am
Source: AAP, SBS
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

Craig was stranded at Melbourne airport after being kicked off a flight. More than a week on, he's still stuck

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life

Australia will manage COVID-19 differently after Christmas. Here's what's changing

COVID-19

Five Australian visa opportunities for 2023

Immigration

Conspiracies, off-grid living and tributes: What emerged after police officers, neighbour killed

Australia

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

Vladimir Putin says Moscow has 'no choice' but to hold talks with Ukraine. Here's why

World