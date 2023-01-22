World

Carmel Sepuloni to become New Zealand's 'first Pacific Deputy PM' as Jacinda Ardern hands over leadership

NZ Labour will be led by a new duo, with Carmel Sepuloni winning a party room vote to become Chris Hipkins' deputy prime minister.

New Zealand Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni at Parliament House in Wellington on Sunday 22 January.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has handed over the Labour leadership to
Chris Hipkins
in an emotional caucus meeting in Wellington.

The pair - longtime friends and political allies - walked side by side through the halls of parliament house on Sunday in a show of unity.

Mr Hipkins was the sole nominee from Labour's caucus to succeed Ms Ardern as leader after her
bombshell announcement on Thursday
that she was standing down as prime minister.
Outgoing NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and incoming leader Chris Hipkins at Parliament House in Wellington on Sunday 22 January.
On entering the meeting, the pair embraced and were met with raucous applause.

Mr Hipkins, the 44-year-old education minister, will address media at 3pm and is expected to be sworn in as prime minister early next week.
Labour will be led by a new duo, with Carmel Sepuloni winning a party room vote to become Mr Hipkins' deputy prime minister.

Ms Sepuloni wouldn't confirm her election after the meeting but told journalists she was "feeling very humbled".

Labour MP Jenny Salesa let the cat out of the bag shortly after the meeting, congratulating her colleague on Twitter.
"Well done & really proud of our first Pacific Deputy PM, my friend & Tongan sister Hon Carmel Sepuloni," she wrote.

"Today is a historic day for Samoa, Tonga & our Pacific People in Aotearoa NZ. You've got this Carmel ... 'Ofa lahi & Alofa tele atu Sis"

Ms Sepuloni, a Taranaki-raised Auckland-based MP is a former teacher with Samoan and Tongan heritage through her mother.

Kelvin Davis has been retained as deputy Labour leader.

The new leadership team will take Labour to an election on 14 October.
2 min read
Published 22 January 2023 at 1:13pm
