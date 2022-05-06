Caroline Kennedy confirmed as next US ambassador to Australia

Caroline Kennedy will become the United States' new ambassador to Australia after being confirmed by the US Senate.





The decision means the former ambassador to Japan and daughter of late president John F Kennedy will soon take over the diplomatic post.

Ms Kennedy, 64, is an author and lawyer. Her father was the 35th US president, who served from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. She previously served as US ambassador to Japan from 2013-2017 under former president Barack Obama.

The US Senate said on Thursday she will head to Canberra as Australia's ties with Washington strengthen in response to China's growing power and increasingly assertive behaviour in Asia and beyond.

Like Japan, Australia is a member of

, along with the US and India, which has been expanding co-operation in the face of China's rise.

At her confirmation hearing in April, Ms Kennedy praised Australia's response to economic coercion imposed by China through trade punishments.

She also vowed to back Canberra as it manages the delicate relationship against the backdrop of evolving security tensions in the region.

"Pushing back on China's economic coercion is something that United States is going to have to support our allies [on]," she said.

She described Australia as a model on how to respond to the ongoing challenges posed by a relationship with Beijing.

"They've stood firm and I think they've managed to come together with a bipartisan foreign policy," she said.

"I think a greater and deeper partnership with us in the security and diplomatic areas — as well as across the board — will serve their country and our country well."

John F. Kennedy taking a stroll with his wife Jacqueline Kennedy and their daughter Caroline at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, on 8 November, 1960. Source: AAP,AP / AP

Ms Kennedy also addressed the issue of climate change during her hearing - something the Biden administration has demanded ambitious action on.

The Biden administration has previously

of Australia's plan to reach a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

"The more we can learn about and learn how to combat [climate change] and move towards a clean energy transition and reduce the impact of climate change — the faster we can do that, if confirmed, I'd be eager to work on that," she told the hearing.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne congratulated Ms Kennedy on her appointment to the role, saying on Twitter the Australia-United States alliance "has never been more central to the interests of both our countries".

"Australia looks forward to deepening cooperation to secure a stable & prosperous region."

Ms Kennedy succeeds Arthur Culvahouse, who left the position in early 2021, when former Republican president Donald Trump left office.

Australia's ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos also congratulated Ms Kennedy, who he said was an "accomplished diplomat".

"Australia looks forward to warmly welcoming you, as we continue to work together to strengthen our alliance," he said.

With additional reporting by SBS News.