World

'Catastrophic implosion': All five people onboard missing Titanic sub confirmed dead

The search for Oceangate Expedition's Titan has uncovered a debris field containing pieces of the submersible, indicating an instant loss of pressure that would have been fatal for all aboard.

Titanic tourist vessel missing

The submersible went missing while looking for the Titanic wreck. Source: Press Association / OceanGate Expeditions/Alamy

Key Points
  • Tragic end as pieces of missing submersible located indicating all five aboard have perished.
  • Wreckage of lost submersible discovered near Titanic, investigation reveals catastrophic pressure chamber failure.
  • The wreckage was found on Thursday morning about 488 metres from the bow of the Titanic 4km below the surface.
The five people aboard a missing submersible died in what appears to have been a "catastrophic implosion," a US coast guard official says, bringing a grim end to
the massive international search for the vessel
that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate Expeditions, the US-based company that operated the Titan submersible, said in a statement.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."
An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 488 metres from the bow of the century-old wreck, 4km below the surface, US coast guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.

"The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle," he said.

The five people aboard
included the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times; and Stockton Rush, the US founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.
Rescue teams from several countries had spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the 6.7-metre Titan.

The submersible lost contact on Sunday morning with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent.
Mr Mauger said it was too early to tell whether the vessel's failure occurred then or at a later time.

The detection of undersea noises on Tuesday and Wednesday using sonar buoys dropped from Canadian aircraft had temporarily offered hope that the people on board the submersible were alive and trying to communicate by banging on the hull.

But officials had warned that analysis of the sound was inconclusive and that the noises might not have emanated from the Titan at all.
READ MORE

Voyage on missing Titanic-bound sub in 2022 was 'incredibly risky', actor says

"There doesn't appear to be any relation between the noises and the location of the debris field on the sea floor," Mr Mauger said on Thursday.

The search had grown increasingly desperate on Thursday, when the estimated 96-hour air supply was expected to run out if the Titan were still intact.

The Titanic, which sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg, killing more than 1500 people, lies about 1450km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 640km south of St John's, Newfoundland.

The expedition to the wreck, which OceanGate has been operating since 2021, cost $US250,000 ($368,000) per person, according to its website.

Questions about Titan's safety were raised in 2018 during a symposium of submersible industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

On Thursday, the deployment of two specialised deep-sea unmanned vehicles expanded the effort to the ocean's depths, where immense pressure and pitch-black darkness had promised to complicate any rescue mission.
Share
3 min read
Published 23 June 2023 6:04am
Updated an hour ago 6:50am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

Hundreds of people doing the nutbush dance at a festival in Australia's outback.

Is this how Tina Turner's Nutbush became our unofficial national anthem?

Australia

A queue of climbers on the top of Mount Everest's summit.

'I stepped over a dead body': Why 2023 could be Mount Everest's worst year yet

World

A nurse wearing a face mask in a vaccine clinic. There are yellow plastic trays in front of her on a desk.

Millions of Australians are overdue for COVID-19 boosters. Why aren't they getting them?

COVID-19

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

Emergency crew members stand near an overturned bus on the side of a road.

Driver charged after 10 people killed in Hunter Valley bus crash. Here's what we know

Australia

An Asiana Airlines plane on the tarmac with an emergency exit door open

Passenger says he opened plane door mid-flight because he was 'uncomfortable'

World

People at a beach.

State-by-state: Find out if you're living in one of the richest, or poorest, postcodes

Australia