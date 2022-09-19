Celebrities, portaloos and waits of over 24 hours: The major moments of The Queue

This article contains references to sexual assault.





The Queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state has officially closed to new entrants after reaching full capacity ahead of the state funeral on Monday.





Final public mourners will be able to pay their respects to the late Queen in Westminster Hall until 6.30am BST (3.30pm AEST).





Over the past four days, the line stretched from Westminster Hall, over Lambeth Bridge, down the River Thames, past Tate Modern and London Bridge, and eventually made its way through a three-mile zigzag queue in Southwark Park.



Here's what you need to know about The Queue, and some big moments you might have missed.



How many people queued?

While no official numbers have been released, the United Kingdom's The Telegraph said on Sunday over a million public mourners had queued to see the coffin.





At its longest, the wait was over 25 hours, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.



According to the BBC, the line's maximum length was 10 miles (16 kilometres), and there was even a live queue tracker for those planning their journey.





At 10.41pm on Sunday (7.41am Monday AEST), The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced The Queue was at final capacity and would be closed to new entrants.





The accessibility queue was permanently closed on Saturday afternoon after reaching full capacity.



Celebrity spottings

The Queue of public mourners included a few well-known figures, such as former professional footballer David Beckham.





Beckham told the BBC he had queued for 12 hours.





"We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen," the former England captain said.



Former professional footballer and England captain David Beckham told the BBC he had queued for 12 hours to pay his respects to the Queen. Source: AAP / Markus Schreiber/AP "I think something like this today is meant to be shared together."





Actor Tilda Swinton, television personality Sharon Osbourne, singer James Blunt and actor Daniel Mays also lined up as public mourners.



Could attendees take bathroom breaks?

Upon arriving at The Queue, each person was given a coloured and numbered wristband as a record of when they joined the line.





These wristbands enabled people to leave The Queue for a short period of time to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to it.



According to the BBC, there were more than 500 portaloos set up along the route of The Queue.





There were also water and first aid stations along the routes.





Before entering Westminster Hall, attendees had to go through airport-style security, with tight restrictions on what they could take in and only small bags permitted.



Man charged with assault

London police said a man was charged on Friday with two counts of sexual assault after two women reported being assaulted in a garden where people were queuing to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying-in-state.





Adio Adeshine, 19, who appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, was also charged with two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order, the Metropolitan Police said.



Many members of the public queued for hours, some overnight, to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state. Source: AAP / Dominic Lipinski "As those present in The Queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement.





"Stewards and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those who are queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen ... There has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene."





If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au . In an emergency, call 000.



