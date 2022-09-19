World

What time does the Queen's funeral start and how can you watch it?

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is taking place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September. Here's how you can tune in from Australia, and what time everything will be taking place.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth ll, draped in the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and flowers on top in Westminster Hall.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September and is expected to be attended by around 2,000 guests. Source: Getty / Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier - WPA Pool

On Monday, around 2,000 guests from around the world will come together at Westminster Abbey for the
funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.


Millions more are expected to watch the procession on television or online.

In Britain, 125 cinemas will be screening the funeral, while parks, town squares, and cathedrals will be setting up viewing screens.

Here's how you can tune in from Australia, and what time everything will be taking place.

How can you watch and follow the procession?

On Monday night, from 7:30pm AEST SBS Main Channel will switch to the BBC coverage of The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Our live stream will be running on the website and app from 7.35pm AEST.

When does the funeral procession start?

The Queen's lying-in-state will end at 6:30 am BST (3:30 pm AEST), with the doors to Westminister Abbey opening ahead of the funeral 8:00am BST (5:30 pm AEST).

At 10:44 BST (7:44pm AEST), the coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey.

The coffin is scheduled to arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10:52 am (7:52 pm AEST) and the funeral service will officially begin at 11:00 am (8pm AEST).

The funeral service will end at around 12pm (9pm AEST), after the Last Post is played and a two-minute silence. Reveille, the national anthem, and a traditional lament by the Queen's piper will also be played.

What happens after the funeral service?

At the conclusion of the funeral service, the Queen's coffin - followed by King Charles III and senior royals - will be drawn in procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, beginning at about 12:15pm (9.15 pm AEST).

Big Ben will toll at one-minute intervals.

The coffin will be taken to Windsor by state hearse, where it is expected to arrive shortly after 3pm (midnight AEST).

At 4pm (1am AEST) the committal service will begin, attended by a smaller group of about 800 guests. It will end at about 4:45pm (1:45am AEST).

The service will be conducted by Dean of Windsor David Conner, with a blessing from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Afterwards, the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.

The Queen will be buried with
the Duke of Edinburgh
at the King George VI memorial chapel later in the evening at a private family service.
Published 19 September 2022 at 11:22am
By Jessica Bahr
Source: SBS News
